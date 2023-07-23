RFK Jr. Complains the Media Treats Him Worse Than Trump
MEANIES
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. lamented his media treatment on Sunday, complaining that he’s being slammed “even more than President Trump” ever was. The Democratic presidential candidate—who has faced criticism for his longtime vaccine skepticism and recent peddling of an antisemitic COVID conspiracy—aired his grievances during an interview with Fox News. “I’ve been really, you know, slammed in a way that I think is unprecedented,” RFK Jr. told Maria Bartiromo. “I mean, listen, if I believed the stuff that’s written about me in the papers and reported about me on the mainstream news sites, I would definitely not vote for me. I would think I was a very despicable person.” Kennedy’s primary polling continues to dip among Democrats, actually holding a higher favorability rating with Republicans than within his own party, according to a recent poll.