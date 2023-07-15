RFK Jr.: COVID-19 May Have Been ‘Ethnically Targeted’ to Spare Jews and Chinese
ANTISEMITISM AND SINOPHOBIA
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the conspiracy theorist and longshot 2024 Democratic presidential candidate, told a roomful of press this week that COVID-19 may have been deliberately created as an “ethnically targeted” bioweapon designed to spare Chinese people and Ashkenazi Jews, the New York Post reported. At a press dinner Tuesday night in New York City—which was reportedly derailed by an extended bout of flatulence—RFK Jr. said, “There is an argument that [COVID-19] is ethnically targeted,” adding that the coronavirus “attacks certain races disproportionately.” Getting more specific, the anti-vaccine activist insisted, “COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.” The Post noted that leaders of both right and left-leaning Jewish organizations had denounced Kennedy’s comments, and quoted an infectious disease expert, who said, “I don’t see any evidence that there was any design or bioterrorism that anyone tried to design something to knock off certain groups.”