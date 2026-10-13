BRAZIL NUTS RFK Jr. Shows Off Son’s Lavish 3-Day Pop Star Wedding in Rio The ceremony drew several hundred guests, including big celebrities. Robert F. Kennedy Jr./X

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pulled back the curtain on his son’s lavish three-day wedding to a pop star in Brazil.

Conor Kennedy, 32, reportedly married Giulia Be, 27, in a civil ceremony in Los Angeles in March. Now, they have traveled to her native Brazil to celebrate the union.

The newlyweds hosted a three-day celebration in Rio de Janeiro that began on Thursday and culminated on Saturday night.

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The ceremony drew several hundred guests, including Conor’s dad, RFK Jr., and his wife, Cheryl Hines, according to The New York Times.

An image uploaded to X by Kennedy. Robert F. Kennedy Jr./X

RFK Jr. was keen to brag about the lavish affair, uploading a carousel of images to X. In one, his son seals the deal with a kiss, while others show the Kennedy clan suited and booted.

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“Conor and Giulia’s wedding in Rio. Group photo from left: Bobby, Vanni, Bobcat, Kick, Amaryllis, Cheryl, Conor, Giulia, Me, Finn, Cat, Aidan, Kyra,” he wrote.

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The pair, who got engaged in August 2024, held their religious wedding at the Nossa Senhora do Carmo da Antiga Sé, in the center of Rio on Saturday. The cathedral served as a royal chapel for the Brazilian and Portuguese monarchies. They hosted the reception that evening at a palatial mansion in Instituto Brando Barbosa, near Rio’s botanical gardens. On Friday, they received a blessing during a ceremony at the Christ the Redeemer statue.

“This was one of the first things I said to him, ‘My love, I love you, but I’m not getting married in Massachusetts,’” Giulia told Brazilian outlet Globo earlier this year. “It’s the only chance to bring all of his friends and all of his family to Brazil, and I wanted to show them a good time.”

Hines and Kennedy. Robert F. Kennedy Jr./X

A flurry of Brazilian celebrities, influencers and fashion designers attended the wedding. However, the exact guest list is a closely guarded secret.

Conor, who works as an associate attorney at the Wisner Baum law firm in Los Angeles, is the son of Trump’s health secretary and Mary Richardson Kennedy, who died by suicide in 2012.

Brazilian Federal Police agents and security guards blocked traffic with a motorcade as they brought RFK Jr. and his new wife to the ceremony, the Times reported.

“Will you look at that?” one man said, “A Kennedy!”

Giulia Be is herself from a political family. Her father, Paulo Marinho, is a wealthy businessman and politician. Marinho was a prominent early associate of Trump ally Jair Bolsonaro.

Conor Kennedy and Giulia Be attend the season three premiere of HBO’s “The White Lotus” last year. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

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He used his Rio de Janeiro residence as the primary campaign headquarters for Bolsonaro’s 2018 presidential run. However, he broke ties with the Bolsonaro family in 2019 following corruption allegations.

By the 2022 election, he had switched allegiances and began campaigning for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The popstar’s brother, André Marinho, is a comedian, television host, and political commentator who gained fame for his public impersonations of Jair Bolsonaro.

He also ran unsuccessfully for Governor of Rio de Janeiro during the 2026 elections with the Novo party.

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