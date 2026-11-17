SHAKEN, NOT STEAMED RFK Jr’s Cringe James Bond Post Backfires Spectacularly The health secretary’s AI-generated Bond post did not land. Umit Bektas/REUTERS

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. tried to cash in on the 007 frenzy, but made himself the butt of the joke instead.

The 72-year-old health secretary was mocked relentlessly on X on Monday after he posted an AI-generated image recasting himself as James Bond. But instead of a pistol, his only weapon: a carrot.

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Hours earlier, Amazon MGM Studios had announced Robert Pattinson, 40, as the next 007. The Batman star has taken over the role from Daniel Craig, who bowed out after 2021’s No Time to Die. Amazon MGM Studios now has creative control of the franchise, and the film will be directed by Dune director Denis Villeneuve.

The official James Bond account revealed Robert Pattinson as the next 007 on Monday. X/@007

It appeared that Kennedy wanted to capitalize on the 007 hype. He quote-posted the Bond announcement with a photo of himself sporting a tuxedo and bow tie, staring down the camera and aiming a giant carrot like a gun, its leafy top dangling below his fist. “Food. Real Food,” he wrote, a play on 007’s signature introduction, “Bond. James Bond.”

Kennedy’s AI-generated 007 makeover swapped the Walther PPK for a carrot. X

By Tuesday, the post had almost 615,000 views and 2,265 replies. The Daily Beast reviewed 50 of them. More than half were critical. Many users mocked the post’s tone and told Kennedy to clamp down on farm chemicals and ultra-processed ingredients instead of posting memes online.

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“Holy f^ck. Crazier than a s---house rat,” read one comment.

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Another user went a step further, firing back with an AI-generated image of Kennedy in the same tuxedo and pose. But instead of holding a carrot, he was holding a grimy toilet seat piled high with white powder, with a spot of white dust on the tip of his nose.

One user’s AI reworking of Kennedy’s Bond post called back to his toilet-seat cocaine confession. X/@AndrewHarro35

The image alluded to one of Kennedy’s most well-known confessions. In February, Kennedy appeared on comedian Theo Von’s podcast, This Past Weekend. During the episode, the health secretary brushed off the risk of catching COVID at in-person recovery meetings during the pandemic.

“I’m not scared of a germ,” he said. “I used to snort cocaine off of toilet seats.” Kennedy, a recovering heroin addict, says he has been sober for 43 years.

Some of the X critics came up with their own two-word slogans. “Measles. Real Measles,” one replied. “RFK Jr. will be remembered as the HHS Secretary that lost America’s measles eradication status. YOUR legacy.”

“Hey, Sec. Measles. F--- right off,” wrote another.

The Centers for Disease Control have confirmed more than 5,000 cases of measles this year, the highest for 35 years. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The jab referred to the dismal week Kennedy’s department has had regarding measles. A Pan American Health Organization commission has found that measles has spread nonstop inside the U.S. for more than a year, as NBC News reported.

That ends the elimination status the country has held since 2000. PAHO is expected to make the decision official on Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control has confirmed over 5,400 cases so far this year, the highest total since 1991.

For others, the carrot was a reminder of a promise Kennedy didn’t keep. “Glyphosate-laden wheat doesn’t make healthy food, Bobby,” one wrote.

RoundUp, a weedkiller, is at the center of legal battles over the herbicide ingredient glyphosate. REUTERS

During Kennedy’s 2024 presidential run, he vowed his USDA would ban spraying the weedkiller on wheat. However, this year, he went back on his promise by backing an executive order from President Donald Trump that invoked the Defense Production Act to ramp up domestic glyphosate production. Kennedy’s move infuriated the “MAHA moms” who had made him their champion.

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One commenter reached for Kennedy’s own medical history. “Worms! Brain worms!” they wrote, a reference to his claim that a parasite once got into his brain and died there.

RFK Jr. was questioned on a measles outbreak in Pennsylvania. AL DRAGO/REUTERS

Plenty of X users kept their jabs short. “You’re a disappointment,” one wrote. “This is so weird,” said another. A third gave him a more theatrical send-off: “With all due respect, you can go ahead and schtoop yourself.”

“We’re a deeply unserious country,” one person concluded.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Department of Health and Human Services for comment.

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