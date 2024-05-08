RFK Jr. Says Doctors Found a Dead Worm in His Brain: Report
YIKES
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said doctors concluded that a dark spot showing up on his brain scans was caused by a dead worm, according to a report. In a 2012 deposition given as part of divorce proceedings, the now-presidential candidate said clinicians first believed he had a tumor, but he then received a call from a NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital doctor who thought he actually had a dead parasite inside his head, according to The New York Times. Kennedy said in the deposition that the doctor thought the spot on the scan “was caused by a worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died.” He had initially consulted with neurologists after suffering memory loss and mental fogginess, according to the Times, but Kennedy now says he has recovered and is not experiencing any other aftereffects from the parasite. He added that he doesn’t know what kind of parasite he’d contracted or where he’d got it, but speculated it may have been during a trip in South Asia.