It’s his party, and he couldn’t even cry if he wanted to.

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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was all set for his big moment.

The nation’s top health official, who has no scientific background, staged a “policy celebration” in August to announce a crown jewel of the “Make America Healthy Again” movement he helped popularize: redefining ultra-processed food, The Atlantic reported on Sunday.

But then, White House officials intervened. The health secretary was no longer cleared to announce the new label, which MAHA saw as a way to steer people away from unhealthy ingredients linked to disease. Instead, Kennedy was forced to turn his so-called policy celebration into an announcement that he would, one day, make some sort of announcement.

That’s according to a report from The Atlantic, which shed light on Sunday on the rupture between MAGA and MAHA, which had forged a shaky alliance that landed both Trump and Kennedy in power—but didn’t accomplish much of what was stated.

The Kennedy scion suspended his presidential campaign and then endorsed Trump in 2024. JIM WATSON/Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

According to the outlet, White House officials said the new definition had not been cleared by the Office of Management and Budget, and they raised concerns about its potential impact on the economy, a move others criticized as political.

The updated definition, according to documents viewed by The Atlantic, would classify any beverage or food containing chemical preservatives, artificial color, added flavor, or low- or no-calorie sweeteners such as stevia and aspartame as ultra-processed. Such a classification would cover most packaged items, point blank, sparking panic across the food industry. That panic reportedly reached recently ousted White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, who spearheaded the slowdown of the UPF definition.

“It was two pages,” a person involved in the process told the outlet. “The idea that you have to do some complex policy process for a two-page proposal is laughable.”

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The back-and-forth reached a fever pitch earlier this month when Kennedy ally Calley Means resigned as a special government employee, alleging that Wiles blocked parts of Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again agenda, including efforts to improve children’s diets, to keep sugar-industry money flowing.

“Susie said to me many times: ‘We need money for the midterms, Calley. We need money for the midterms,’” Means told Joe Rogan during an interview that garnered more than a million views within two days.

Following Means departure, Wiles made a last-ditch effort to release the definition with Kennedy, according to The Atlantic. However, it was the Kennedy scion that pumped the brakes before the midterm elections, fearing it had been too rushed.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions from the Daily Beast.

Kennedy has been accused of betraying his base. Alex Wong/Alex Wong, Getty Images

Republicans were hit with sweeping losses in the midterm elections as the groups that swung for Trump in 2024, swung against him. One such group is MAHA, whose leaders say has been deprioritized by the administration. And although Wiles has been replaced by MAHA-minded Stephen Miller, the movement has already been burned by this administration several times—and it might be too late to apologize.

Glyphosate, for example, has emerged as a lightning rod for the MAHA movement. And after Kennedy Jr. followed Trump’s lead and promoted the weedkiller earlier this year, many in his base felt betrayed.

Former Ohio congressman Tim Ryan, a prominent Democratic voice in the MAHA movement, slammed Trump’s “betrayal” of his base.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. himself has vowed to ban Glyphosate. Screenshot/X

“President Trump campaigned on MAHA and then filed legal briefs protecting Bayer-Monsanto from farmers who got cancer because of their products,” he said.

“That’s a serious betrayal. There’s a real awakening happening in this country around food safety and toxic chemicals, and this court ruling cannot stop that.”

Kennedy isn’t spared from the backlash, either. The health secretary himself has previously argued in court that Monsanto knew glyphosate caused cancer—and helped secure a $289 million jury verdict against the company in 2018, according to The New York Times.