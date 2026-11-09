COMING UP CORRUPTION MAGA Civil War Explodes as Wiles Accused of Secret Anti-Trump Plot A Trump defector is taking aim at Susie Wiles. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

A Trump administration defector is accusing Donald Trump’s recently ousted White House chief of staff of “demonic” behavior.

Calley Means, a close ally of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., ramped up his crusade against Susie Wiles on Monday, accusing the former chief of “executing a systematic strategy to throw President Trump under the bus.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In his latest tirade on X, Means said Wiles was trying to dodge his accusations that she shaped White House policies to appease industry lobbyists and protect midterm fundraising—by shifting blame to Trump.

Screenshot/X/X

Calley Means took aim at Wiles yet again on Monday. Screenshot/X/X

Screenshot/X/X

Means specifically cited Brian Ballard, a lobbyist who he said worked in tandem with Wiles to “capture” the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What’s most demonic is that Susie and Ballard are taking aim at the foundational claim I’ve made that she and her cronies on K street didn’t prioritize corporate interests to a larger degree than Americans voted for,” he wrote. “Ballard is actually making the argument with a straight face they didn’t materially coordinate with Susie to rig policies.”

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for The Swamp Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Means went on to address Wiles, whom he has claimed is considering legal action against him.

Calley Means at a conference at the Health and Human Services Department in 2025. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Susie—I’m not intimidated and you will not scare me. Again, please stop sending me emotional texts. This is not personal—this is civilizational,” he wrote.

“If America doesn’t move on from the revolting version of politics you represent, our country will cease to exist,” he threatened. “The weapon we have is truth. Let’s identify the problem—so Stephen Miller and President Trump can solve it.”

The White House did not respond to questions from the Daily Beast.

Play Video

Wiles, for her part, has not publicly responded to Means’ media blitz over her alleged corruption.

On Sunday, however, Means claimed Wiles and her ally James Blair may pursue legal action against him.

In a lengthy post on X, he called on Wiles, two lobbying firms, and others to preserve communications that could shed light on whether industry money influenced White House policy.

“This preservation request includes emails, text messages, Signal, WhatsApp, encrypted or disappearing messages, attachments, drafts, and relevant electronically stored records,” Means wrote. “I welcome a full and transparent examination of the facts.”

Presidential Personnel Office Director Sergio Gor seated with President Donald Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles on March 25, 2025. Evelyn Hockstein/Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

The dispute stems from an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, where Means alleged that Wiles blocked parts of Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again agenda, including efforts to improve children’s diets, to keep sugar-industry money flowing.

“Susie said to me many times: ‘We need money for the midterms, Calley. We need money for the midterms,’” Means told Joe Rogan during an interview that garnered more than a million views within two days.

He described “unrelenting lobbying” in the “Susie world,” with particular “high priority” status for those who made a financial connection to Wiles’ 42-year-old daughter Katie.

“If you’re a special interest and you want to get something done, the secret’s out. You pay Susie’s daughter, and it was openly discussed,” Means alleged.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register