The actress stunned fans in September by posting a topless photo showcasing her ink.

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Rita Wilson, 70, is setting the record straight about her jaw-dropping back tattoo.

The singer and actress, who is married to Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, revealed that her massive body art is fake during the Nov. 23 episode of CBS Mornings.

She joined the show to promote the deluxe edition of her sixth studio album, “Sound of a Woman.”

Rita Wilson plays Suzy, the sister of her husband Tom Hanks's character, Sam Baldwin, in the 1993 film "Sleepless in Seattle." TriStar Pictures

“It was a prank that I did for my son’s birthday, who has a lot of tattoos,” Wilson said.

She added, “I used to threaten him with getting a tattoo.”

Rita Wilson said that her son, Chet Hanks, is “covered” in tattoos. Pictured here at the Los Angeles official Emmy FYC red carpet in May 2025. Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

When asked if she had thought about getting a real tattoo, Wilson responded, “My daughter said, ‘The new tattoo is not having a tattoo.’”

The Sleepless in Seattle actress has been married to her actor husband for 38 years.

Rita Wilson showed off multiple tattoos in a new Instagram post. Instagram/Rita Wilson

Wilson and Tom Hanks, 70, share two children: Chester “Chet” Hanks, 36, and Truman Hanks, 30.

She is also a stepmother to Colin Hanks, 48, and Elizabeth Ann “E.A.” Hanks, 44, Tom’s children from his previous marriage to the late actress Samantha Lewes, who died of lung cancer at 49 in 2002. Hanks and Lewes were married from 1978 to 1987.

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks married in 1988. Pictured here at their wedding reception in Los Angeles, California. Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Wilson surprised fans with a Sept. 19 Instagram post promoting her single “Stranger With Age,” sharing a topless photo showing an elaborate, geometric cross illustration spanning her entire back and a large shoulder tattoo that read “Happy Birthday Chet.”

Without clarifying whether or not the tattoo was real, she captioned the post, “STRANGER WITH AGE? Who? Me? I’m lovin’ it! Who else is stranger with age? STRANGER WITH AGE song is out everywhere.”

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, with Truman and Elizabeth Hanks, at the Oscars in Los Angeles, California, in 2020. ERIC GAILLARD/Reuters

She previously told The Cut in a red carpet interview that her attitude about tattoos had shifted.

“I recently met a tattoo artist, and when I grew up, anyone who had a tattoo, they were a ‘thug,’ they were a bad guy, they went to jail,” the actress said.

Continuing, “I was talking to this tattoo artist, and she said, ‘No, when people come to me, they want to put tattoos on their body that really show you who they are so you get to know them.’ So now when I look at somebody’s tattoo, I look at them in a different way.”