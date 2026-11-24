A-Lister, 70, Reveals Truth Behind Shocking Back Tattoo
The actress stunned fans in September by posting a topless photo showcasing her ink.
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Rita Wilson, 70, is setting the record straight about her jaw-dropping back tattoo.
The singer and actress, who is married to Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, revealed that her massive body art is fake during the Nov. 23 episode of CBS Mornings.
She joined the show to promote the deluxe edition of her sixth studio album, “Sound of a Woman.”
“It was a prank that I did for my son’s birthday, who has a lot of tattoos,” Wilson said.
She added, “I used to threaten him with getting a tattoo.”
When asked if she had thought about getting a real tattoo, Wilson responded, “My daughter said, ‘The new tattoo is not having a tattoo.’”
The Sleepless in Seattle actress has been married to her actor husband for 38 years.
Wilson and Tom Hanks, 70, share two children: Chester “Chet” Hanks, 36, and Truman Hanks, 30.
She is also a stepmother to Colin Hanks, 48, and Elizabeth Ann “E.A.” Hanks, 44, Tom’s children from his previous marriage to the late actress Samantha Lewes, who died of lung cancer at 49 in 2002. Hanks and Lewes were married from 1978 to 1987.
Wilson surprised fans with a Sept. 19 Instagram post promoting her single “Stranger With Age,” sharing a topless photo showing an elaborate, geometric cross illustration spanning her entire back and a large shoulder tattoo that read “Happy Birthday Chet.”
Without clarifying whether or not the tattoo was real, she captioned the post, “STRANGER WITH AGE? Who? Me? I’m lovin’ it! Who else is stranger with age? STRANGER WITH AGE song is out everywhere.”
She previously told The Cut in a red carpet interview that her attitude about tattoos had shifted.
“I recently met a tattoo artist, and when I grew up, anyone who had a tattoo, they were a ‘thug,’ they were a bad guy, they went to jail,” the actress said.
Continuing, “I was talking to this tattoo artist, and she said, ‘No, when people come to me, they want to put tattoos on their body that really show you who they are so you get to know them.’ So now when I look at somebody’s tattoo, I look at them in a different way.”
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