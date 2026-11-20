The actress’s appearance has been under intense scrutiny for weeks.

'WHAT ARE THOSE?'

'WHAT ARE THOSE?'

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Jennifer Lawrence is sharing details of her post-baby plastic surgery.

The Oscar-winning actress, 36, appeared on a Nov. 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to promote her new movie, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, alongside co-star Josh Hutcherson.

Lawrence stuck to discussing her “new” breast implants, though photos of the star have been the subject of rampant speculation over her “unrecognizable” face.

Jennifer Lawrence on the set of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part II," in Berlin, Germany, in 2013. Murray Close/Getty Images

During a segment of the show, where host Andy Cohen asked Lawrence rapid-fire questions about Bravo celebrities, she admitted to undergoing a boob job.

“Is it a mystery to you how a boob could break Haley Glassman’s nose?” Cohen, 58, asked, referring to a statement by the Real Housewives of New York City star.

“Yes, and I have implants,” the Silver Linings Playbook actress responded, adding that “they’re new.”

Jennifer Lawrence appeared on a Nov. 19 episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" alongside her co-star Josh Hutcherson. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/Instagram

She credited Dr. Steven Teitelbaum, a board-certified plastic surgeon at Teitelbaum Aestetic Plastic Surgery in Santa Monica, California, for the procedure.

“What are those? Are those Bs?” Cohen candidly asked about the size of the implants while Hutcherson laughed.

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“No, it’s a full C. I think? It’s the same size that they were,” Lawrence responded.

“They’re beautiful,” the Emmy-winning host responded.

Jennifer Lawrence was pregnant at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 15th Governors Awards in November 2024. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Several people supported her openness in an Instagram clip of the episode.

“I wanna have dinner with Jennifer and talk about housewives all night,” one commenter said.

“Need an entire episode of just hot takes with her,” another fan added.

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence at the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in January 2026. CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

The Die My Love star announced that she was planning a boob job after welcoming her second child with her husband, Cooke Maroney. The couple married in 2019 and also shares a 3-year-old son named Cy.

“Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one,” Lawrence told The New Yorker in 2025, adding, “Second one, nothing bounced back.”

After launching her haircare brand Mes° Beauty on Oct. 27, the actress has faced increasing scrutiny over her looks, with fans saying that her distinctive hooded eye shape has transformed.

Jennifer Lawrence launched her haircare brand, Mes° Beauty, on Oct. 27. Mes° beauty

The criticism resurfaced in the comments on the WWHL Instagram video, with people writing that they “miss her old face.”

Several people have speculated that Jennifer Lawrence underwent a cosmetic procedure on her eyelids. Instagram

“She’s definitely had something done. Not saying it in a bad way, but she looks very different, and she didn’t age that much in a year,” one commenter said.

Multiple critics have speculated that she had an upper blepharoplasty, a surgical procedure that removes excess skin or fat from the upper eyelids, but Lawrence has not addressed the rumors.

Jennifer Lawrence in 2013 vs. 2026. Getty Images

In a Nov. 16 red-carpet video of Lawrence at the New York premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, one person wrote: “She looks completely different, and I preferred her before.”

“I miss her hooded eyes,” added another person.