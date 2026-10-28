HAVANA MELTDOWN Rubio Expels Diplomat After Explosive Clash With MAGA Goon “He’s gone. He is going to be on a plane to Havana within the next 24 hours,” Mike Waltz told Fox News. Kylie Cooper/Pool via Reuters

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ordered the expulsion of a Cuban diplomat accused of lunging at a member of U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz’s team in the General Assembly Hall.

Tensions exploded on Tuesday when Waltz gave a speech in New York City accusing Cuba’s government of benefiting from the forced labor of its citizens. During the speech, Waltz showed photos of the country’s late dictator, Fidel Castro, and current president, Miguel Díaz-Canel, wearing luxury Rolex watches.

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The Cuban delegation, including Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, loudly objected to the speech, with Parrilla angrily approaching the podium on which Waltz was speaking. The U.S. ambassador accused Cuban officials of trying to “intimidate” him. “I’m the representative of the United States of America,” Waltz said. “Back up!”

Waltz shouts at Parrilla, who objects to his speech and calls for a point of order. X/USAmbUN

During the fallout, Richard Tur de la Concepcion, the first secretary of Cuba’s U.N. delegation, was recorded attempting to snatch a phone from Waltz’s spokesman, JP Freire, to stop him from filming the shouting match.

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During an interview on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show Tuesday night, Waltz said Tur de la Concepcion had “shoved and tried to assault” one of his team members, adding that Rubio had signed the paperwork to expel him from the U.S.

Mike Waltz showed some of the props he used during his speech about Cuban "elites" on Fox News. Screengrab/Fox News

“He’s gone. He is going to be on a plane to Havana within the next 24 hours,” Waltz said.

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“You lay a hand on an American here in the United States. President Trump, Secretary Rubio, and myself, we’re not going to stand for it, there will be consequences.”

Waltz shared videos of the confrontation at the U.N. General Assembly on social media, accusing Cuban “regime thugs” of rushing the stage to interrupt his speech.

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“This individual needs to back away from this podium,” Waltz says of Parrilla. “He’s not going to intimidate me in the United States of America like he tries to intimidate political prisoners.” Parrilla yells back that Waltz is a “liar.”

A separate clip showing Tur de la Concepcion trying to snatch Freire’s phone also emerged. In the footage, the Cuban diplomat accuses Waltz’s team of “violating my personal space.”

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Following the confrontation, Cuban diplomat David Ramirez Alvarez sharply accused Waltz of being a “disgrace to what it means to be a diplomat.”

“The man talks, walks, and acts like a character from the film Idiocracy. Cuba will not stay idly by as this person eviscerates the principles of the United Nations,” Alvarez posted on X.

Waltz defended his actions during his appearance on Hannity.

“I’m a 27-year Green Beret. I’m not going to have it. They thought they could intimidate us in the United States of America like they do their own people, and they had another thing coming,” he said.

The Daily Beast has contacted the State Department and the U.S. Embassy in Cuba for comment.

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