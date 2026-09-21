HISTORIC DECOR Ruggable’s New Collection Reimagines Archival Art Pieces As Machine-Washable Rugs Ruggable partnered with The Huntington Library and Art Museum to transform unearthed William Morris prints into a new rug capsule. Ruggable.

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As someone whose whole house is flocked and flooded by Ruggable’s durable, machine-washable rugs, it’s safe to say my space is running dangerously low on actual floor space. And yet, even I can’t resist the brand’s latest collaboration with Morris & Co., the British design pattern house famous for its vibrant floral prints.

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The recently launched Morris & Co. x The Huntington Collection showcases breathtaking rugs featuring previously undiscovered, never-before-released artwork from the studio of English textile designer William Morris. The new collection feels both historic and fresh, merging archival art with Ruggable’s practical two-piece system.

While home decor fanatics are likely familiar with Morris’ renowned prints like Strawberry Thief and Willow Bough, this must-shop collection features designs discovered from The Huntington Library archives in California. The long‑hidden artwork brings Morris’ earliest ideas to life in ways never seen before, meaning you’re getting a piece of history you can actually walk on.

Ruggable.

Plus, there are quite a few unexpected delights in the collection. Instead of a main focus on nature prints, the collection highlights features like checker prints, figure-eight florals, light creams, greens and blues, and even a few geometric surprises that are refreshingly modern for a Morris & Co. collection. In fact, comparing the new releases alongside current Morris & Co Ruggable bestsellers, it’s clear this drop adds an entirely new dimension to the Ruggable lineup, blending unexpected patterns with Morris’ timeless artistry.

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In true Ruggable form, all of the rugs featured in this new 26-piece collection are not only machine-washable but also stain-resistant. This means if you’re a total klutz like me (or have pets or kids!), you can spill, splatter, and stomp without emotionally spiraling. With prices starting at just $139, there’s a little something for every home-decor fanatic in this historic collection.

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Shop a few of the stand-outs from the Morris & Co. x The Huntington Collection below.

Ruggable $ 139 Hanover Check Rug Am I the only one getting Tartan vibes from this checkered rug? Fun fact: the inspiration for this piece came from a detail on a gorgeous book cover. Shop Now Ruggable

Ruggable $ 139 Woodbell & Anemone Rug I might not have the space in my house at the moment, but I’ll be adding this statement rug to my floors ASAP. With a vibrant navy hue, classic figure-eight pattern, and bluebell flowers, it’s a stunning blend of craftsmanship and creativity. Shop Now Ruggable

Ruggable $ 139 Chamomile Rug I’m surprised by how much I love this simple yet chic rug that, at first glance, doesn’t look like a traditional Morris & Co. piece. In fact, this rug is inspired by an unfinished embroidery sketch attributed to William Morris. Shop Now Ruggable

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