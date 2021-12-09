These Chic Machine-Washable Rugs Are a Home Decor Game-Changer

Scouting Report: If you love beautiful rugs but hate dry cleaning, you need a Ruggable rug. Not sure if it's right for you? Check out my Ruggable rug review below.

My sister has dogs, cats, kids, and a backyard full of mud and pitbull poop that are forever getting tracked into the house. Gross. Despite this, she has always insisted on having a large area rug in the living room despite the fact that her kids and animals have always insisted on ensuring the rug gets as filthy as possible.

I do understand the appeal of a large centerpiece rug in the living room and I also have one in my child-free, dog-free apartment. It’s nice to have something soft under your feet and for design-challenged people such as myself, a colorful rug sort of brings the room together and makes up for the lack of character in your otherwise boring apartment.

In addition to being design-challenged, I’m also a bit of a germophobe, so I’m pretty grossed out by the thought of any part of my body touching the rug in my sister’s house. As such, I recently got her a luxe rug from Ruggable, which she initially introduced me to (perhaps because she wanted me to get her one?)

Ruggable rugs look like normal rugs and they come in heaps of sizes, colors, shapes, and designs that are suitable for kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, hallways, and even outdoor patios, but what makes them so special is that, unlike most rugs, you can easily wash these in the washing machine. Gone are the days of borrowing your friend’s mother’s minivan to haul your disgusting rug to the dry cleaner, who, until now, has gotten away with highway robbery on rug cleaning because they know that most people don’t have their own carpet cleaning machine at home.

Though the Ruggable's rugs look no different than a regular area rug, they're actually a two-piece system. The bottom layer (which is available in different pad thicknesses) is a non-slip, foam-like pad that the top layer attaches to like Velcro. When you assemble the rug, you lay the top layer over the bottom layer (or make your 12-year-old-nephew do it, as I did), then when it gets gross—and you know it will!— just peel the top layer off and throw it in the washing machine. Initially, I was worried the two layers would separate or get bunched up, but the kids have been wrestling around on the rug and my mom has been pushing her walker back and forth across it without any issues. We love it so much that we are considering getting a matching Ruggable runner for the hallway and a Ruggable doormat for the porch.

My sister’s living room doesn’t get a lot of light, so we decided on the Sarrah Hazel Ruggable, which is light-colored and helps to brighten up the space. Since the rest of the house is cold, hardwood (fake wood, really), we opted for the cushioned rug pad so the living room floor is extra soft. Our Ruggable has made keeping a rug clean so much easier. Now, if only they offered interior design consultations so we could figure out the rest of the house.

