Safeway Worker Who ‘Heroically’ Confronted Gunman Likely Saved Lives, Cops Say
TRAGIC
A 66-year-old Safeway employee attempted to stop the Safeway gunman from inflicting more casualties at the Bend, Oregon, store, before he was killed, authorities said Monday. The employee, identified as Donald Ray Surrett Jr., was lauded by police for his actions, which they say likely saved peoples’ lives. Surrett reportedly confronted the shooter, Ethan Blair Miller, 20, in the store’s produce aisle in an attempt to disarm him. Surrett died at the store, along with a customer, Glenn Edward Bennett. “Surrett engaged with the shooter, attempted to disarm him and may very well have prevented further deaths,” Bend police spokeswoman Sheila Miller said at a press conference. “Mr. Surrett acted heroically during this terrible incident.” Miller was also found dead with a self-inflicted gun shot wound, laying nearby a shotgun and an automatic weapon resembling an AR-15.