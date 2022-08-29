Three Dead After Shooting Rampage at Oregon Safeway
SHOPPING TERROR
Three people are dead after a person entered a Safeway in Bend, Oregon, on Sunday night and began shooting. The City of Bend Police Department confirmed that authorities were at the scene of the Safeway in the Forum shopping center in northeast Bend where two people were killed, as well as one deceased person cops believe is the shooter. A police statement said that authorities responded to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired at approximately 7:04 p.m. on Sunday night at the shopping center. The incident began when at least one shooter began firing shots in the parking lot. Police believe the shooter then entered the Safeway grocery store through the west entrance where one person was shot just inside. The victim was transported by medics but was not able to be saved. Police believe the shooter continued firing through the store, shooting and killing an additional person. Police then found an additional person, believed to be the shooter, deceased in the store. Initial reports indicate that Bend Police did not fire any shots at the scene. The identity or further details of the shooter or the victims has not been released and the scene is currently still an active investigation, police said.