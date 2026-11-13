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MIND THE GAP

Actress, 51, Reveals Why She’ll Never Marry Age-Gap Girlfriend, 83

The women have been in a relationship for over a decade.

Sarah Paulson attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on September 19, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

By Natalie Demaree

Sarah Paulson has shared the reason she and her long-term partner will never marry.

The 51-year-old American Horror Story star has been in a relationship with fellow actress Holland Taylor for nearly 12 years.

During a Nov. 12 interview with Chelsea Handler on the Dear Chelsea podcast, Paulson revealed why she won’t be tying the knot with her 83-year-old girlfriend anytime soon.

Sarah Paulson stars as Cordelia Goode in Season 13 of "American Horror Story."

Sarah Paulson stars as Cordelia Goode in Season 13 of "American Horror Story."

Disney Platform Distribution

“I’m happy that I haven’t been married,” she told host Handler. “I feel that I’ve maintained some sense of myself in a way.”

Continuing, “The bond, the connectivity I have with Holland, it feels—we talk about it all the time—feel married to her, but I don’t have, or have never had, the need to have it be something written in stone.”

Actress Sarah Paulson appeared on a Nov. 12 episode of the "Dear Chelsea" podcast.

Actress Sarah Paulson appeared on a Nov. 12 episode of the "Dear Chelsea" podcast.

Dear Chelsea/YouTube

The Emmy-winning actress, who joined the podcast to talk about her acting methods and personal life, said that the couple doesn’t want to use the term “wife” either.

“The stoneness of it makes me want to, like, it gives me the heebie-jeebies. I want to feel this kind of freedom,” she said.

Adding, “That’s not about being away from her or being with another person. It’s just about maintaining some sense of my own independence, and I think Holland feels that way too.”

Actress Sarah Paulson and her partner, Holland Taylor, also an actress, pose at the Opening-Night After-Party for "Ripcord" on October 20, 2015, in New York City.

Actress Sarah Paulson and her partner, Holland Taylor, also an actress, pose at the Opening-Night After-Party for "Ripcord" on October 20, 2015, in New York City.

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

The actresses first met at a star-studded dinner party in 2005 while they were both in relationships with other people. Paulson was dating Succession actress Cherry Jones, whom she stayed with until 2009, while Taylor kept her romantic life private.

After connecting over social media a decade later, the stars started dating.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscars party after the 98th Academy Awards, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., March 15, 2026. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actresses Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor pose at the Vanity Fair Oscars party after the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

“It’s the most wonderful, extraordinary thing that could have ever possibly happened in my life,” Taylor, who starred as Evelyn Harper in Two and a Half Men, said during a 2015 WNYC interview where she revealed the relationship.

During a May 2024 Smartless podcast episode, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, Paulson said the “secret” of their long-lasting romance is having separate homes.

Paulson has a home in Los Angeles, while Holland lives in New York City.

galleries/2013/06/09/tony-awards-red-carpet-2013-neil-patrick-harris-more-photos/130609-tonys-holland_bvqtuo

Holland Taylor wore an icy-white satin ensemble at the 67th Annual Tony Awards on June 9, 2013, in New York City.

Neilson Barnard/Getty

Taylor previously admitted they still try to be together as much as possible, staying together when they’re in the same city.

“Work takes us apart constantly,” she said in October. “But I have an apartment here [in New York City], and [Paulson] stays here in my apartment when she’s here.”

Billy Corgan performs during "A Night of Mellon Collie and Infinite Sadness" at De Doelen on August 29, 2026, in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
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Natalie Demaree
Natalie DemareeReporter, The Looker

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