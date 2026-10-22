‘SNL’ Star, 59, Reveals Jaw-Dropping Fitness Transformation
The Emmy-nominated comedian says her “body journey has been so crazy.”
Leslie Jones is stunning fans with before-and-after photos of her impressive fitness journey at 59.
The Emmy-nominated comedian shared photos wearing a maroon form-fitting workout ensemble that showed off her toned arms and defined waist in an Oct. 21 Instagram post.
“My body journey has been so crazy. I was an athlete in high school and college, and you expect to stay in shape when you young lol,” Jones, who appeared on Saturday Night Live from 2014 to 2019, wrote in the caption.
Jones continued, “But since I really started focusing on the right workouts with the right trainer. It was so much better. After 40, you really have to focus on your muscles.”
The Leslie F-----g Jones author, who stood 6 feet tall at 19, ran track in high school and attended Colorado State University on a basketball scholarship.
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She thanked her trainer, Ronnie Czar, whom she posed with in two of the photos, and her gym, FulHaus Club, for her results.
“I love Ronnie; he is a physical therapist turned trainer,” Jones said. “He focuses on people over 40. Cause he believes you should be able to move the rest of your life!!”
Fans of the star commented their support on the post.
“Atta gurrrl...you look great in both pics, but trainer ain’t playing,” one person said.
Another fan said that seeing her workouts was motivating.
“Leslie, gurrl, you are and still remain beautiful and strong. Keep going, mama,” wrote one supporter.
Jones has been open about her health journey, revealing a 40-pound weight loss in 2016.
On an episode of Live with Kelly, hosted by Kelly Ripa, the comedian and actress credited her doctor for telling her she needs to lose weight.
“I got rid of soda and juice; that was the first thing I did, she said. ”That literally was 20 pounds. Right there.”
Her Ghostbusters and Saturday Night Live co-star Kate McKinnon also played a major role in her fitness journey.
“Every time we went to dinner, she would make me walk to dinner; we would walk after dinner. And then it just started becoming–I would work out, I would do yoga, I really tried to watch what I eat,” Jones said.
“It’s not always easy because I do have a sweet tooth that’s a killer. But I do the best that I can,” she added.
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