MOOCH’S MILLER PROPHECY Scaramucci Makes Bold Prediction About Stephen Miller’s Expiration Date The former short-stint communications aide has revealed how long he believes Stephen Miller will last as Donald Trump’s chief of staff. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Anthony Scaramucci has delivered his verdict on how long he believes Stephen Miller will last as White House chief of staff.

In a conversation with British journalist Katty Kay for the political podcast The Rest Is Politics, Scaramucci said he believed Miller would last much longer than several former White House aides, including himself.

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“I think Miller is going to be there until the end,” Scaramucci said on the Monday episode.

In 2017, Scaramucci was fired after only 10 days as Trump’s White House communications director. His short-lived tenure created a unit of time equivalent to about 10 or 11 days—known as a “Scaramucci” or simply a “Mooch”—and is used anytime that political appointees are fired quickly.

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Trump tapped Miller to replace Susie Wiles as his chief of staff on November 6, after the GOP’s election wipeout in the midterms.

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Despite Miller’s controversial reputation among other aides and Trump nicknaming him “Weird Stephen”—according to biographer Michael Wolff from Inside Trump’s Head—Scaramucci believes Miller will go the distance.

Anthony Scarmucci lasted 10 days as the White House Communications Director in July, 2017. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

He cited Miller’s start with Trump, working with the president’s first administration on immigration policy, as a reason he might last “until the end.”

Scaramucci argued that Miller had already been “basically running things anyway” and, crucially, had Trump’s trust. Rather than bringing in a moderating influence, he suggested, the president was elevating a loyalist who would reinforce his instincts.

Anthony Scaramucci thinks President Donald Trump's "60 Minutes" interview admissions about harsh immigration policies contradict his appointment of Stephen Miller. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“I love that Trump lost the midterms and concluded that the problem was, ‘Not enough Stephen Miller!’” Scaramucci joked.

But he doesn’t think the move will help the lame-duck president.

“It would be like getting food poisoning, going back to the same restaurant, and saying, ‘I need more of that stuff,’” Scaramucci predicted.

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The job of the chief of staff is to provide guidance and help the president, informally considered the “dissenter in chief,” Scaramucci added.

Scarmucci thinks Miller will last until the end of Trump's presidency. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Scaramucci questioned why Trump would elevate Miller when the president said during his 60 Minutes interview on Sunday that he felt his administration was “too tough” on immigration policy.

Miller joined Trump’s presidential campaign in January 2016 and became a central architect of his hardline immigration agenda.

Stephen Miller is a polarizing figure. Finn Gomez/Getty Images

During Trump’s first administration, Miller helped craft the travel restrictions targeting several predominantly Muslim countries and championed the policy that separated migrant children from their parents at the southern border.

In Trump’s second term, he has helped drive the mass-deportation campaign, including efforts to use the Alien Enemies Act to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members.

“When Miller hears, ‘No,’ he’s going to say, ‘Yes,’ harsher,” Scaramucci said. “How does he reconcile [that the immigration push was too tough] with Stephen Miller, who wants to take down the Statue of Liberty?”

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