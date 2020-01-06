Sec. of State Mike Pompeo Won’t Run for Kansas Senate Seat in 2020: NYT
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not run for a Senate seat in 2020, The New York Times reports. Pompeo told Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday that he does not plan to run for the Kansas seat that will soon be vacated by retiring Sen. Pat Roberts. Pompeo, a former Kansas congressman, reportedly ruled out his Senate run after months of exploring the idea and in the aftermath of the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani’s killing by U.S. strike last week. According to the Times, McConnell attempted to convince Pompeo to run for months—but Pompeo’s vacancy in the election would leave only former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach running. GOP leaders reportedly fear that Kobach could endanger the seat by not appealing to moderate and independents in the state.