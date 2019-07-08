Kris Kobach Enters U.S. Senate Race, Misspells Own First Name

Kris Kobach’s U.S. Senate campaign is off to an inauspicious start.

The former Kansas secretary of state, a Republican, officially declared his candidacy in a filing with the Federal Election Commission on Monday. But the filing misspelled his first name. The campaign amended the error an hour later.

Kobach is running to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Roberts.

The former secretary of state is a strident Trump supporter who previously chaired a presidential commission on voter fraud, which fizzled out after the panel failed to marshal much evidence that the practice was widespread.

After White House advisor Stephen Miller boasted of Kobach having evidence of such alleged fraud, the Kansas Republican appeared on CNN and famously came up empty with any proof.

Kobach also ran for governor of Kansas in 2018 and received Trump’s outspoken support for his candidacy despite the president’s initially neutral stance in the state’s Republican primary. One day before primary ballots were cast, Trump tweeted his endorsement of Kobach, taking sides against incumbent Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer.

Despite the president’s “full & total” endorsement in the general election, Kobach lost to Democrat Laura Kelly by about five points.