Seething Trump Completely Loses It at Fox News in Morning Meltdown

Donald Trump erupted in a morning meltdown at Fox News for giving airtime to candidates running against Republicans in key Senate midterm races.

In his first Truth Social rant, the 80-year-old president posted a vile message about Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic Senate candidate in Michigan who is a Muslim born to Egyptian parents and is leading in multiple polls against Republican Mike Rogers.

“FoxNews spends more time covering the Jihadist and Dumocrat candidates than they do the good old fashioned Republicans, the people that have saved America, and are making it great again,” Trump posted.

“All they talk about is Dumocrat Jihadists like El-Sayed, with his softball interview by Martha MacCallum, and the like. She never interviews me like that.”

Trump then moaned that his favorite cable news channel does not discuss his “record breaking Rallies” the morning after they take place. “Fox is promoting the Dumocrats, not the Republicans and MAGA. They have totally lost their way!”

Just 15 minutes later, Trump also blasted Fox News for running a segment on Dan Osborn, the independent candidate challenging Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts on Nov. 3.

“Why are they doing this??? The “other side” doesn’t give our people any positive exposure or airtime. It is a miracle that I won, the last by a landslide, three Presidential Races,” Trump wrote.