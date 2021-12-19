Sen. Elizabeth Warren Has COVID With ‘Mild Symptoms’

CHEAT SHEET
Sen. Elizabeth Warren said that she tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday but was experiencing only mild symptoms. The Massachusetts Democrat explained that she tested negative earlier in the week, is fully vaccinated, and received her booster. But as health officials have said, the new Omicron variant spreading across the country is highly transmissible and better able to evade vaccines than earlier strains. Warren, though, credits the shots for her mild illness. “As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible—together, we can save lives,” the 72-year-old said in a tweet.