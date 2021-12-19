CHEAT SHEET
Fauci Says He Doesn't Foresee Omicron Lockdowns in the U.S.
Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s top medical adviser, said that he didn’t see a repeat of last year's lockdowns in the United State even as warned about omicron's impact on hospitals.
“I don’t foresee the kind of lockdowns that we’ve seen before but I certainly see the potential for stress on our hospital system,” Fauci said on ABC’s “This Week.”
Omicron “seems to be overtaking all the other variants including delta, with a doubling time of about two to three days” as it’s spread through Europe and now the United States, said Fauci.
Acknowledging the difficulty Americans have had in getting tested, Fauci said that the government would be investing billions to make 200 to 500 million more tests per month available to the public.