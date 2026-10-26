TONER COMEDY Emmy-Winning Comedy Legend, 44, Lands Glamorous Sephora Gig The ‘40-Year-Old Virgin’ actor just scored an unexpected beauty campaign. VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Comedy icon Seth Rogen is the surprising new face of Sephora’s 2026 holiday shopping season.

The Emmy-winning actor, director, producer, and writer of the 2025 series The Studio appeared as an “unexpected” shopper in an Oct. 26 video debuting the beauty giant’s holiday campaign.

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Emmy-winning actor, director, producer, and writer Seth Rogen is the new face of Sephora's holiday campaign. Sephora

In the clip, the burly 5-foot-11 actor wanders cluelessly through a Sephora store until a beauty adviser approaches.

“Oh, hi. I need great gifts, and I have no idea what I’m doing,” Rogen, 44, tells the adviser with a laugh.

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The unnamed, smiling beauty adviser then recommends gifts, including a setting spray for his producer, a perfume for his cousin, and a high-tech red-light therapy mask for his mom.

Rogen then appears on a couch with his mom, both wearing the masks.

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“I love it,” Rogen’s mom says about the gift.

“We look pretty cool,” responds the Canadian actor, who plays Cal, an electronics store employee in the 2005 comedy The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

Seth Rogen stars as Cal, an electronics store employee in the 2005 comedy "The 40-Year-Old Virgin." Universal Pictures

Sephora has typically centered its campaigns on glamorous models, pop stars, and influencers, but it is increasingly featuring stars outside those expected buckets, including athletes and wildlife enthusiasts.

In April, Sephora partnered with Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu for a year-long campaign centered around her striped hair and personal style. Sephora

In April, the retailer partnered with Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu for a year-long campaign centered around her striped hair and personal style.

Snake wrangler and reality TV star Rob Raucsh was also tapped to announce the launch of MAC Cosmetics into the retailer in March.

Rob Rausch was tapped to announce MAC Cosmetics’ launch at Sephora in March. MAC Cosmetics/Instagram

Zena Arnold, chief marketing officer at Sephora U.S., called Rogen the “perfect partner” in a statement.

“He brings a warmth, curiosity, and humor that makes beauty feel approachable and fun,” she said.

Seth Rogen at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. Jesse Grant/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

The Pineapple Express actor, who has been married to actress Lauren Miller Rogen, 45, for more than 20 years, said he’s a fan of “anything that makes [holiday shopping] less-stressful.”

“I had a lot of fun working on this campaign with Sephora,” he added.

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