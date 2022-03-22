Craving Some Che? ‘And Just Like That...’ Renewed for Season 2

Good news if you’ve been cravin’ yourself some Che. HBO announced on Tuesday that the controversial Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That… is returning for a second season.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters—played by these powerful, amazing actors,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement. “The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back.”

And Just Like That…stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis reprising their roles of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt, respectively. All three women are executive producers of the spin-off. Notably absent, however, is Kim Cattrall’s fan-favorite, sailor-mouthed bombshell, Samantha.

The first season featured original series stars Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, Evan Handler, and Willie Garson, who died of pancreatic cancer just months before the show premiered. And Just Like That… also added several new key cast members, including Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman.

“We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at HBO Max. “We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for season 2!”

From the moment the reboot premiered in December of last year, coming in hot with the shocking death-by-Peloton of Noth’s Mr. Big, And Just Like That… generated nonstop conversation. Twitter was abuzz every week with chatter about the series’ missteps and awkwardness in adapting these beloved, oh-so-2000s characters to the “woke” world of 2022, giving each woman a token person-of-color pal to teach them about their privilege. The series was also marred in its first few weeks by sexual assault allegations against Noth, forcing HBO to cut his flashback scenes from the finale.

And then there was the Che Diaz of it all, Sara Ramirez’s nonbinary, weed-shotgunning podcast-host-slash-comedian character. Che instantly became the most notorious new member of the gang for their cringey jokes and capacity to bring out Miranda’s most mortifyingly lovesick side.

But for all of the legitimate critiques of the less-than-perfect reboot, it is still steeped in nostalgia for the original series and anchored by strong performances. Being reunited with these women all of these years later feels as comforting as weekly brunch with your besties at the neighborhood coffee shop. Sarah Jessica Parker is as charming as ever and Choudhury gives an Emmy-worthy performance as spunky, successful real estate agent Seema. And of course the fashion is still utterly dreamy, full of Easter eggs from the original series. (Hello, purple sequin Fendi baguette!)

It has not yet been confirmed whether Ramirez or any of the new cast members will be returning for season two, but since the season one finale saw the typically cynical Miranda giving into romance and moving to Los Angeles to be with Che, it’s a safe bet that they’ll be back to plague viewers with secondhand embarrassment. (Though, we beg of you: Never say “Rambo” again.)