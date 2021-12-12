Peloton Resurrects Mr. Big for Holiday Ad: ‘He’s Alive!’
AND JUST LIKE THAT
WARNING: SPOILERS BELOW
Peloton on Sunday dropped a new holiday ad featuring Chris Noth’s iconic Sex and the City character Mr. Big, who died while riding the interactive bike in last week’s premiere episode of the series reboot And Just Like That.
“I feel great,” the resurrected Big says in the cheeky ad, which also features Jess King, the Peloton instructor featured in his death episode, as well as Ryan Reynolds, who narrates the cheeky ad with the closing line: “He’s alive.”
The ad follows the Thursday release of the inaugural episode of And Just Like That, which shocked viewers by killing off Mr. Big, who suffers a heart attack after a vigorous workout on his Peloton bike. Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw finds him collapsed in the shower, where he dies in her arms. Peloton’s stock plunged 11 percent overnight after the episode aired.
Peloton spokesperson Denise Kelly told BuzzFeed News earlier this week that the company had approved the appearance of King as a fictional instructor on the show, but that “due to confidentiality reasons” they hadn’t been made aware of the “larger context surrounding the scene.” In full damage-control mode, Peloton’s statements blamed the fictional character’s death on his “extravagant lifestyle.” In a Thursday statement from the company, “cocktails, cigars, and big steaks” were all cited as reasons for Mr. Big’s untimely demise.