Nobody Told Me Teeth Whitening Was This Easy

“Oh, wow! Your teeth are so….yellow. I love it!” - said nobody—ever.

Let’s get serious, we all want that gratifying “your teeth are so white” compliment. And let's face it, the whitening toothpaste isn’t going to make a dent in the discoloration we’ve shaded our teeth with through many years of coffee abuse. I’ll admit it, I never prioritized teeth whitening besides the occasional whitening strips until I got introduced to Snow.

I tried the Snow At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit recently, which comes with everything you need to get the job done—and fast. As someone who often complains about having sensitive teeth, even when literally nobody asked, I found the whitening products in the kit to be painless and gentle (the products are enamel-safe and suitable for both sensitive teeth and gums.)

At first, I was a little worried because I imagined the whitening process would be like a chemical bath for my teeth, but Snow's whitening products don't contain toxic chemicals or harmful ingredients that damage your teeth. The process is easy to follow and requires only a few minutes each session to get teeth whiter than your grandma’s dentures (yes, really.)

Besides, now that so many of us are working from home, there really is no reason why you can’t work this into your daily routine. It’s as simple as:

Brushing your teeth (you already do that... hopefully)

Applying the serum to your teeth

Put the LED whitening device in your mouth for 10-30 minutes. (Feels like a mouthguard)

Rinse

Easy right? It's officially never been easier to keep your pearly whites bright in between dentist appointments thanks to Snow.

SNOW At-Home Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light Snow's at-home whitening kit comes complete with everything you need for a bright-white smile: Three wands of whitening serum, one original LED light accelerator, and one wand of extra-strength whitening serum.

