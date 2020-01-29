Impress Your Dentist With One of These Best-Selling Teeth Whitening Kits

Even if you don’t like the dentist, there’s nothing like a post-dentist mouth feeling. Whether you go there for just a cleaning or you go full-out and whiten your chompers, it’s always nice to smile afterward. Bring that feeling home with a best-selling teeth whitening kit. All of these options are easy-to-use and come with hundreds (and even thousands) of glowing reviews. Most of them only take 30 minutes to do, which is not long at all. Put it this way: in the time it takes to binge-watch a whole season of Schitt’s Creek, you could have a brighter, whiter smile.

AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit This LED light kit has five bulbs and a built-in timer that beeps so you know when you’re done. The whole kit comes with the tray, syringes, and the 35% carbamide peroxide solution to give you a whiter smile. Use it once a day for 30 minutes. Buy on Amazon $ 45 Free Shipping

Crest 3D White Dental Whitening Kit These whitening strips are probably the most universally-known. This bonus kit comes with 20 regular treatments that require you to keep them on for 30 minutes plus a pair of 1 Hour Express strips. These are like hitting the boost button on teeth whitening. Buy on Amazon $ 62 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Cali White Vegan Teeth Whitening Kit This LED light kit includes two universal-fitting trays plus two additional Thermoform trays. This means you can heat them up and bite down for the perfect fit. Use it for as little as 10 minutes or up to 30 minutes at a time. Buy on Amazon $ 36 Free Shipping

MySmile Home Teeth Whitening Kit If you want a gentler option, this one from MySmile has a solution of only 18% carbamide peroxide (which means it’s just not as strong as others on the market). The trays fit comfortably in most people’s mouths and cover both the top and bottom teeth in one go. Buy on Amazon $ 25 Free Shipping

Colgate Optic White At Home Teeth Whitening Kit Colgate is here to be part of every step in your mouth health journey. I got a chance to test this out and while I haven’t been consistent with it enough to notice a difference, I will say it’s incredibly easy to use. You only need to do it for 10 minutes and it’s comfortable that entire time. Buy on Amazon $ 185 Free Shipping

