DENIM DREAMS Spanx’s Core-Shaping Jeans Are a Far Cry From 2000s Jeggings Spanx jeans are not jeggings—they’re expertly designed denim with stretch. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Spanx.

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I’m sure I’m not alone when I say I initially scoffed at the idea of Spanx denim. While I’m a fan of the brand’s shapewear and loungewear lines, I feared the SpanxShape EveryWear jeans would end up being made from an overly elastic jegging material like the pairs that went viral in the late 2000s. In fact, when I initially received my washed blue-hued pair in the mail, I set it off to the side and didn’t open it for over a week. What was I so afraid of? Well, a few things.

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To begin, I’ve famously struggled with jeans pretty much from puberty and on. I simply don’t do well with zippers and buttons—you know, tight things. I’ve desperately wanted to be a denim person for as long as I can remember. Jeans are so versatile. Plus, putting on a pair of premium jeans feels like peak (yet effortless) luxury. I’ll literally never forget the way I felt when I slipped into my first pair of 7 for All Mankind jeans in 2003 (you just had to be there).

All these years later, it’s been really difficult for me to match the quality of those coveted pairs from the aughts. The OG Sevens had this light stretch that molded to everyone’s individual body. And the quality of the denim itself was otherworldly. Denim just hasn’t hit for me since those days... that is, until I finally opened my Spanx order and tried on the jeans.

Spanx $ 148 SPANXshape™ EveryWear Cropped Wide Leg Jeans The jeans in the denim collection are powered by the brand’s proprietary TummyTamer Tech, a built-in, core-shaping design. The brand claims this unique technology enhances curves and makes legs look longer. At the time of launch, the options were a SpanxShape Cropped Wide Leg Jean and a SpanxShape Flare Jean (they’ve since added several other styles to the denim collection). I ended up with the former. See At Spanx

As I wore my denim throughout the day, they somehow seemed to get more and more comfortable. There was a slight stretch at the waist, offering just enough movement to slip into easily (without looking like a pair of straight-up sweats). You would never know about the elastic waistband unless you were wearing the pants. Just like your average pair of jeans, they’re designed with stylish accent pockets at the front and traditional belt loops.

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The only thing “missing” from these sculpting jeans is the aforementioned looped button and zipper, but you’d have no way of knowing at just a glance because there’s still a zipper-like flap and a stationary button. I was shocked at the compliments I received throughout the day.

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Following a weeklong stretch (pun intended) of wearing my new wardrobe obsession every other day, I just had to check the website for more styles. To my pleasant surprise, there are many—and yes, even some with traditional buttons and zippers. So if the lack thereof makes you nervous, you have options.

Dahvi Shira.

Perfectly paired below with my Hammitt Mr. G Medium leather shoulder bag and Saltwater Luxe Kourt Sweater , these jeans made their stylish debut! As a short girl, I also love where the cropped hemline hits my boots. Needless to say, I know where my next denim purchase will be made.

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