I Want to Live In Spanx’s Oprah-Approved AirEssentials Collection

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’ve never had a too-cool attitude when it comes to wearing loungewear outdoors. When I was in college, going to my early morning classes in last night’s PJs basically became my uniform. And during the pandemic, it brought me great joy that my affinity for feeling cozy 24/7 had been normalized. Nowadays though, it seems like we’ve slipped into a happy medium between dressing up and staying comfortable. And I found the perfect clothing line that is a mixture of both: the Spanx AirEssentials Collection.

As a shopping writer, I love a good celeb recommendation. With the amount of gifting and PR packages I receive, I’ve gotten to try some of the absolute best of the best products on the market. This isn’t meant to be a brag, but instead, to highlight my point that when Hollywood’s A-listers put their stamp of approval on a product, it’s safe to say it’s usually a recommendation worth taking. Spanx has a record of making Oprah’s favorite things list throughout the years (she loves the perfect pant). With this latest line, the famous talk show host herself has said the AirEssentials collection “feels like a hug” and is the “softest material I have felt”—and she’s not wrong.

Spanx has always been incredible at designing items that are comfortable yet elevated. Upon receiving the new AirEssentials Wide Leg and matching Half-Zip, it instantly landed a spot at the front of my closet. Seriously, I’ve never felt anything as soft as this loungewear line. Other products already included in the collection include a jumpsuit, joggers, a hoodie, and more. I can’t believe it took me this long to try it out, but now that I have I don’t think I could ever live without it.

Spanx AirEssentials Half-Zip Hoodie Buy at Spanx $ 118 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Nordstrom $ 118 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant Buy at Spanx $ 118 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy at Nordstrom $ 118 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The word “soft” doesn’t even begin to do the AirEssentials fabric justice. It’s a light-as-air fabric that is luxuriously smooth and it feels like I’m giving my skin a reward by putting it on. This sleek set gives a relaxed and cozy vibe, but it’s also cute enough to wear out for errands, at the airport, or during walks around the city. While I love wearing sweats out, it’s easy to feel sloppy in them after a few hours outside. But with this set, you look put-together and ready to take on the day ahead. I recently wore this to the salon on a rainy day and received so many compliments. The stylish appeal is one thing, but after I encouraged people to actually feel the fabric on the Half-Zip, they were sold. It’s safe to say I influenced a fair amount of people during that trip.

At a price point of $118 per item, the AirEssentials loungewear isn’t the most budget-friendly option on the market, but it’s very much so worth the splurge. I’m already planning on giving this to my entire family for the holidays!

