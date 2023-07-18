Trump’s Jan. 6 Target Letter Name-Drops Charges of Conspiracy: Report
THE PLOT THICKENS
A letter to Donald Trump indicating he’s a target in the Jan. 6 criminal investigation by special counsel Jack Smith mentions at least three federal statutes under which he is expected to be charged, a source close to the matter told Rolling Stone. The statutes are reportedly conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud the United States; deprivation of rights under color of law; and tampering with a witness, victim, or an informant. The source told the magazine that the letter does not mention statutes on sedition or insurrection. If Trump is indicted on charges related to his efforts to maintain a stranglehold on power after losing the 2020 presidential election, it will be the second indictment handed down by Smith’s office. Last month, the special counsel charged the former president with 37 counts in relation to alleged mishandling of records at his Mar-a-Lago estate.