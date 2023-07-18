Trump Loses It Over Letter Saying He’s a Target of Jack Smith’s Jan. 6 Probe

Former President Donald Trump is bracing yet another indictment, this time over his failed attempts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election and his loyalists’ violent attack on Congress.

Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith’s prosecutors on Sunday alerted Trump’s lawyers that the former president is the target of the second phase of his criminal investigation, Trump announced.

In a Tuesday morning post on his Truth Social network, Trump revealed what he called “HORRIFYING NEWS for our Country.” He said the DOJ’s special prosecutor had “effectively issued a third indictment and arrest,” calling Smith “deranged.”

“I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation,” he declared, noting that the Justice Department has given him “a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury.”

Peter Carr, a spokesman for the DOJ team handling this extremely sensitive investigation, declined to comment.

For more than two years, there have been calls for law enforcement to hold the former president accountable for attempting to end the U.S. tradition of a peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next. As the bipartisan House Jan. 6 Committee discovered during a long-running investigation, Trump refused to concede his loss to his rival in 2020 and proceeded to employ a three-prong attack to remain in the White House.