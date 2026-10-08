‘Star Wars’ Icon, 75, Looks Unrecognizable in New Role
The legendary actor shocked long-time fans with his transformation.
Legendary Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has revealed his completely transformed appearance for a new role.
Hamill, who portrayed Luke Skywalker in the iconic science-fiction franchise, made a cameo in Carrie, a reimagining of Stephen King’s 1974 debut horror novel. He appeared on episode six of the Prime Video series, which premiered on Oct. 7.
In the unexpected cameo, Hamill portrays a fortune teller, with makeup and what appear to be prosthetics transforming his appearance. He also wears a hat covering his hair and holds one eye half-closed. The character later gets exposed as a fraud.
The showrunner, Mike Flanagan, told ScreenRant that Hamill asked to be morphed “somewhat unrecognizable” for the character.
And the transformation was successful. One shocked fan wrote on X, “THE FORTUNE TELLER WAS MARK HAMILL???”
Hamill didn’t need much time on set to create the standout scene.
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“He was so excited to just come out for half a day,” Flanagan told People. “His whole thing was just like, ‘Just don’t tell anyone I’m doing that.’ He just wanted to be part of it.”
The writer and director said it was “so fun” to witness Hamill “just chewing that set and creating this really fun character; it was a blast.”
The duo has previously worked together on the 2023 Netflix horror miniseries The Fall of the House of Usher and the 2024 fantasy drama The Life of Chuck, another King adaptation.
“We’ve worked together several times now, and so we saw an opportunity for Mark to come back out to Vancouver,” Flanagan said. “After we did Life of Chuck together, we just had such an amazing time—I just love the man.”
Flanagan, who described Hamill as a friend, added, “They say never meet your heroes in this business, and I think he’s the exception to that in so many ways.”
King’s breakout novel first hit the silver screen in 1976, with Sissy Spacek as its lead.
The 76-year-old actress expressed her excitement for the new series in a November 2025 interview with Entertainment Tonight.
“I’m gonna be the first to turn on my TV set to see it. I’ll be first in line to see that,” she said. “I know Stephen King feels that way. I feel that way. All of the original cast feels that way. Carrie has found its audience with teenagers. We’re all just wounded teenagers somewhere inside.”
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