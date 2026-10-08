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FLUKE SKYWALKER

‘Star Wars’ Icon, 75, Looks Unrecognizable in New Role

The legendary actor shocked long-time fans with his transformation.

Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford on the set of George Lucas's "Star Wars: A New Hope."

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

By Roosa Rahkonen

Legendary Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has revealed his completely transformed appearance for a new role.

Hamill, who portrayed Luke Skywalker in the iconic science-fiction franchise, made a cameo in Carrie, a reimagining of Stephen King’s 1974 debut horror novel. He appeared on episode six of the Prime Video series, which premiered on Oct. 7.

In the unexpected cameo, Hamill portrays a fortune teller, with makeup and what appear to be prosthetics transforming his appearance. He also wears a hat covering his hair and holds one eye half-closed. The character later gets exposed as a fraud.

Mark Hamill and his wife of 47 years, Marilou York, at the opening night celebration for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, California, on September 19, 2026.

Mark Hamill and his wife of 47 years, Marilou York, at the opening night celebration for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, California, on September 19, 2026.

Daniel Cole/Reuters

The showrunner, Mike Flanagan, told ScreenRant that Hamill asked to be morphed “somewhat unrecognizable” for the character.

And the transformation was successful. One shocked fan wrote on X, “THE FORTUNE TELLER WAS MARK HAMILL???”

Mark Hamill wanted to morph “somewhat unrecognizable” for his role in “Carrie.”

Mark Hamill wanted to morph “somewhat unrecognizable” for his role in “Carrie.”

Prime Video

Hamill didn’t need much time on set to create the standout scene.

“He was so excited to just come out for half a day,” Flanagan told People. “His whole thing was just like, ‘Just don’t tell anyone I’m doing that.’ He just wanted to be part of it.”

Mark Hamill, in an orange flight suit, as Luke Skywalker in a publicity portrait for George Lucas's 1977 film "Star Wars: A New Hope."

Mark Hamill, in an orange flight suit, as Luke Skywalker in a publicity portrait for George Lucas's 1977 film "Star Wars: A New Hope."

Screen Archives/Getty Images

The writer and director said it was “so fun” to witness Hamill “just chewing that set and creating this really fun character; it was a blast.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: (L-R) Mike Flanagan and Mark Hamill attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Neon's "The Life Of Chuck" at Hollywood Legion Theater on June 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The project was Mike Flanagan and Mark Hamill’s third one together. Pictured here at the Los Angeles Premiere of “The Life of Chuck” in June 2025.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The duo has previously worked together on the 2023 Netflix horror miniseries The Fall of the House of Usher and the 2024 fantasy drama The Life of Chuck, another King adaptation.

“We’ve worked together several times now, and so we saw an opportunity for Mark to come back out to Vancouver,” Flanagan said. “After we did Life of Chuck together, we just had such an amazing time—I just love the man.”

Olivia Colman attends the New York premiere of "The Roses" at Hudson Theatre on August 25, 2025, in New York City.
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Roosa Rahkonen

Flanagan, who described Hamill as a friend, added, “They say never meet your heroes in this business, and I think he’s the exception to that in so many ways.”

Carrie White, played by Sissy Spacek, is unexpectedly crowned prom queen in Brian De Palma’s 1976 horror film "Carrie."

Carrie White, played by Sissy Spacek, is unexpectedly crowned prom queen in Brian De Palma’s 1976 horror film "Carrie."

Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

King’s breakout novel first hit the silver screen in 1976, with Sissy Spacek as its lead.

The 76-year-old actress expressed her excitement for the new series in a November 2025 interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Cast member Sissy Spacek poses during a photocall for the film "Die, My Love" in competition at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 18, 2025. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

The original “Carrie,” Sissy Spacek, expressed her excitement for the new series. Pictured here during a photocall for her 2025 film, “Die, My Love,” at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in France, in May 2025.

Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

“I’m gonna be the first to turn on my TV set to see it. I’ll be first in line to see that,” she said. “I know Stephen King feels that way. I feel that way. All of the original cast feels that way. Carrie has found its audience with teenagers. We’re all just wounded teenagers somewhere inside.”

Model Paulina Porizkova wears a black long-sleeve, off-the-shoulder gown. Her gray hair is pulled back and she's wearing red lipstick.
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Roosa Rahkonen

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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