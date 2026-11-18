THE UNUSUAL SUSPECT Baldwin Brother, 60, Reveals ‘Life-Changing’ Health Emergency The actor got emotional about his journey to reach a diagnosis. Theo Wargo

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Stephen Baldwin is sharing details of his “life-changing” medical emergency in hopes that his story will help others.

The 60-year-old actor spoke with People on Nov. 18 about the frightening health scare, which led to his diagnosis with coronary artery disease (CAD).

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Baldwin, the younger brother of 30 Rock star Alec Baldwin, 68, says he has made heart monitoring part of his wellness regimen for four years.

"The Usual Suspects" star Stephen Baldwin hopes his story serves as a warning to others. Aaron Rapoport/Corbis via Getty Images

Staying on top of his overall wellness was important to Baldwin, whose father, Alexander Baldwin Jr., died at 55 of lung cancer. He had experienced an aortic aneurysm before he died in 1983.

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CAD is a common type of heart disease in which plaque accumulates within the arteries, restricting blood flow to the heart.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that having a family member may increase a person’s risk of experiencing CAD in their lifetime.

Hailey Bieber, the actor’s daughter and wife of pop star Justin Bieber, pushed him to prioritize his heart health.

“Out of nowhere, Hailey looks at me and goes, ‘Hey, you know your thing with your dad’s aorta, did you ever have that checked?’” Baldwin told People. “I looked at her like, ‘I don’t need to have my aorta checked. My dad died because he smoked a pipe.’”

Alaia Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin, and Hailey Bieber, photographed at a New York City event in 2014. Hailey cautioned her father to stay on top of his health. Jim Spellman/WireImage

In summer 2026, warning signs that something was wrong started cropping up.

“I was at home, and I got this kind of fluttering on my chest, directly over my heart,” he said.

“I felt this weird kind of tickling sensation on my skin, directly under my pectoral muscle,” he said, comparing it to tickling a feather at the back of his hand.

Still, Baldwin said he “didn’t think anything of it,” mistaking his symptoms for running on an empty, unfed stomach.

Stephen Baldwin, pictured in 2024, spoke about his life-changing health scare. Getty Images

After 48 hours of experiencing strange symptoms, he reached out to an aortic specialist.

“He wastes no time. He just literally says to me these life-changing words: ‘Listen to me, and do exactly as I tell you. When you hang up this phone…’ And that’s when I knew something was wrong,” Baldwin told People.

The practitioner referred him to a New York City cardiologist. Less than two hours later, the actor was admitted to Lenox Hill Hospital, where doctors performed tests and ultimately diagnosed him with CAD.

A cardiac catheterization procedure delivered another shocking blow, revealing that his left anterior descending artery was 90 percent blocked.

Alec Baldwin and Stephen Baldwin attend the Chairman's Brunch during the 33rd Hamptons International Film Festival on October 12, 2025 in East Hampton, New York. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Baldwin underwent an angioplasty—a procedure in which doctors insert a tiny balloon to widen an artery, allowing for increased blood flow—and was fitted with a mesh coil, called a stent, to help prevent reblockage.

After experiencing such a close call, Baldwin is emotional about the “what ifs.”

He noted that the “block didn’t just happen overnight” and must have taken “years to develop.”

“You just start to go through all of those thoughts in your head, like, what could have happened? That was kind of life-changing because I thought I was fine,” he told People.

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