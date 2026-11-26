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Stephen Miller woke staffers from their sleep and told them to get back to work amid a mad scramble before the Army detonated a massive controlled explosion in Iowa.

The White House chief of staff, 41, rang subordinates in the “middle of the night” to prepare for the detonation of lead azide at an Army ammunition plant in Iowa on Wednesday, according to a local Republican.

White House chief of staff Stephen Miller was among the top officials involved in the controlled detonation in Iowa. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Zach Lahn, the GOP gubernatorial candidate in Iowa who lost to his Democratic opponent, lavished praise on Miller as the “unsung hero” after the explosion that sparked concern nationwide as Americans prepared for Thanksgiving.

“Word I got from all of this leading up to today was that the unsung hero—truly the unsung hero of this whole thing—was Stephen Miller’s response to it,” Lahn told MAGA pundit Benny Johnson on Wednesday.

“You know how bureaucracy works,” he went on. “Oftentimes, things aren’t gotten to the highest level. When this got to the highest level—I mean this sincerely—the response to this was truly remarkable. Truly. What I had heard is that Stephen Miller was calling people in the middle of the night that were involved in this saying, ‘Get out of bed, get back to work. We are not gonna allow this to be detrimental to the people of the state of Iowa.’”

Benny Johnson on X

Katie Miller proudly reposted Lahn’s fawning praise for her husband on her Instagram account.

Trump praised the handling of the detonation on Truth Social, writing: “Great job by the Army, and others, in Iowa!!!”

But according to CBS News, the president was furious over the poor planning, and Miller hit the phones while still in the sky on Air Force One on the way back from China to try to get a handle on it.

The White House chief of staff has long been notorious for being a “ferocious micromanager.”

Miles Taylor, the former Homeland Security official who anonymously wrote about a “quiet resistance” in Trump 1.0, said Miller gets deeply involved down to the smallest government offices, “because he knows that’s how you get things done in Washington.”

“It sounds like if you’re in the job that I was in, late-night phone calls every single weeknight to the point that your spouse starts asking you questions,” he previously told The News Agents podcast.

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The U.S. Army worked with multiple agencies, including the Robert F. Kennedy Jr.-led Health Department and the Lee Zeldin-led Environmental Protection Agency, to detonate unstable lead azide in what it described as “one of the most complex mitigation efforts in history.”

“Our agencies coordinated at an unprecedented level and eliminated the threat posed by this decaying material,” a joint statement read. “All ongoing air monitoring results available at the time of this statement show no detectable lead.”

Researchers told NBC News, however, that final results aren’t in just yet.

Andrew Whelton, an environmental engineering professor at Purdue University, said samples need to be tested in a lab to determine whether residents are facing health risks.

“This should take days to weeks,” he told the outlet. “But what we may see is different guidance issued to different communities based on how far they are from the detonation area and whether or not they were upwind or downwind.”