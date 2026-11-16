MAHA MADNESS Stephen Miller’s Secret ‘Radical’ Pledge to RFK Jr. Revealed Trump’s new chief of staff has reportedly pledged to go all in on RFK Jr.’s MAHA agenda. The Daily Beast/Reuters

Stephen Miller may be best known as the architect of Donald Trump’s mass deportation agenda, but he reportedly has another radical crusade in mind.

Miller, a right-wing hardliner, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Trump administration’s unconventional health and human services secretary, met last week for dinner with their wives at the Millers’ home. There, Miller reportedly made a “radical” promise to RFK Jr., which the Kennedy scion later divulged to a room of Make America Healthy Again activists.

“During that dinner, [Miller] said to me, ‘I’m the only one in the administration who’s more radical than you are on MAHA,’” Kennedy said at an event hosted by the advocacy group MAHA Action, according to The Washington Post.

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While Miller is known as the mastermind behind Trump’s mass deportation agenda, Kennedy said the new chief of staff plans to make the MAHA movement his “top priority.”

Kennedy is excited that Miller is fully on board with the MAHA agenda, according to a new report. Jessica Koscielniak/REUTERS

White House insiders told the Post that Kennedy is expected to have more freedom under Miller’s watch to unleash his full MAHA agenda.

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One source described Miller as “the best possible thing to happen to Bobby.”

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Kennedy celebrated Miller’s promotion and Susie Wiles’ ouster, declaring on social media: “Next to me, Stephen Miller is the strongest MAHA supporter in the administration. It’s time to unleash the Kraken.”

@SecKennedy/X

Kennedy’s post came just hours after Calley Means, his former deputy and MAHA advocate, accused Wiles of blocking key parts of the MAHA agenda. Means claimed Wiles sided with pesticide, tobacco, and food industry interests during policy debates, putting her at odds with MAHA’s priorities.

Miller’s wife, Katie, has also signaled support for the MAHA agenda, sharing a clip of Trump praising Kennedy, saying, “I’m going to let him go wild on health. I’m going to let him go wild on the food. I’m going to let him go wild on medicines.”

Miller and his wife, Katie, pictured, had Kennedy and his wife Cheryl Hines over for dinner to discuss MAHA priorities. Leah Millis/REUTERS

Still, Miller’s embrace of MAHA could carry political risks.

In the midterm elections, MAHA-backed candidates suffered major defeats, as voters appeared more focused on kitchen-table issues, including the cost-of-living crisis, than the movement’s priorities.

The Daily Beast has reached out to both Miller and Kennedy for comment.

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