FIGHTING WORDS MAGA Civil War Takes Shock Twist With Wild Susie Wiles Claim Trump’s former chief of staff has faced damning allegations since she resigned on Friday. Nathan Howard/Reuters

A former MAGA official who has accused several Trump advisers of corruption has come forward with extraordinary claims suggesting Susie Wiles has the capacity to inflict “physical harm” on her enemies.

Calley Means, a former senior adviser to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has already triggered a Republican civil war by accusing Trump’s former chief of staff of undermining the “Make America Healthy Again” agenda by bowing to lobbyists and seeking money from industries the movement was fighting against.

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During interviews on The Joe Rogan Experience, Means claimed that Wiles actively opposed efforts to improve children’s diets because she needed “money from sugar people to win the midterms.” He also said that James Blair, who worked under Wiles as deputy chief of staff, believed approving the sale of fruit-flavored vapes was HHS’s top priority ahead of the midterms.

In a statement to Axios, a spokesperson for Wiles—who resigned from her White House role the same day Means’ interview with Rogan aired—described the accusations as “outrageous, defamatory, and provably false,” adding: “Susie has dedicated her career to fighting for President Trump and the American people, and will not allow these lies to go unanswered.”

Calley Means has gone scorched earth on the White House following the GOP’s devastating midterm results. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Means reshared Wiles’ denials on X while wildly claiming the 69-year-old is more dangerous than she appears.

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“The amount of senior administration officials who have called me with stories of Susie’s deranged betrayals of President Trump is revolting. People who know Susie well have warned me that she has the capacity to inflict physical harm, and I do not appreciate unhinged threats from James,” Means posted on X.

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“Susie Wiles - I know you’re very emotional right now but you need to stop playing games. What did I say that is untrue?”

Means did not provide corroborating evidence for his claims.

Means resigned from the Trump administration last month after growing frustrated with the lack of progress on rolling out a federal definition of ultra-processed foods.

Speaking to CBS News on Sunday, Means continued attacking the administration, claiming that White House officials had cost the GOP in the midterms by actively hindering the president’s efforts to advance popular MAHA policies.

“I think underneath Trump’s nose, in many cases, you had a group of former lobbyists, catering to the vaping industry, catering to the ultra-processed food industry, catering to the pharmaceutical industry, catering to the pesticide industry and doing their bidding with an excuse that we need their money for the midterms and really need to actually go against what voters said, but need their money explicitly,” Means said.

“I don’t think President Trump fully knew that some of these advisers were taking money from the industries we ran on fighting against.”

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Blair denied the allegations against him, including claims that he lobbied on behalf of the vaping industry to get some fruit-flavored vapes approved by the FDA.

“I didn’t promote flavored vaping specifically at all,” Blair told Axios. “The voters elected President Trump. Not me, and not Calley Means.”

“In the White House, I implemented the president’s agenda always.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and Calley Means for comment.

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