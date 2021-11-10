Sugar Paper Makes Beautifully Wrapped Gifts Easy (And Everything You Need Is At Target)

Scouting Report: Sugar Paper and Target’s Holiday Collection are sure to make your loved ones ooh and ahh before they even open their gifts.

I’m the kind of person who swoons over things like beautifully wrapped gifts. Don’t get me wrong, I love wrapping paper covered in cartoons or Santa’s for the kids and kids at heart, but I admire and aspire to be the person who shows up at the holiday party with a gift that looks like it belongs in a magazine. These are the gifts that are so chic, you want to enjoy them before you even open them.

As someone who doesn’t necessarily consider themselves “crafty”, I let go of the idea of having Pinterest-worthy gifts, because I simply didn’t have the budget or the time to devote to creating something that beautiful. That is, until I discovered Sugar Paper and Target’s Holiday Collection.

Every year, the stationery brand, Sugar Paper, collaborates with Target on a holiday gift wrap line, and the result is gorgeous arrays of wrapping paper, luxe ribbons, gift tags, gift boxes, and beautiful gift bags. It's cute, affordable, and perfect for anyone who likes being a little extra around the holidays. Sure you can wrap your gifts with whatever wrapping you had last year, but if you're looking to go the extra mile, without putting in too much extra effort, Sugar Paper has your back.

The Sugar Paper wrapping paper pairs perfectly with their ribbons and gift tags, whether they’re the same shade or charmingly mismatched. Their designs include a few different color palettes to choose from, from black and white, white and gold, red and white, as well as mint and blue. They even have fancy toppers, like small glass ornaments and jingle bells. The back of the wrapping paper also has gridlines on it, for easy, straight cutting.

You’d think that for fancy paper and all the accessories, you’d have to pay a major premium, but happily, this collection comes with Target pricing. Gift bags are as low as $2, wrapping paper is $6, and nothing exceeds $20. This collection tends to sell out quickly, so head to Target and stock up on Sugar Paper, before it’s all gone!

