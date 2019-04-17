Gift Bags and Gift Wrap From Amazon and Target That Are As Interesting As the Gifts

I hate wrapping gifts but I also think most gift bags are pretty boring. But luckily, I did a little bit more research and found that there are many kinds of wrapping paper and gift bags that go a step further than pastel colors and glitter. If you want to impress your giftee, whether it’s for Mother’s Day, graduation, or another occasion, give them their thoughtful gift in an even more thoughtful wrap.

BUILT NY 3-Piece Origami Wine Tote Gift Set, $10 from Amazon: This compressible tote is so good you may not want to give it to someone else. Good thing it comes in a 3-pack with two giftable paper bags and a neoprene version to keep for yourself.

Papyrus Map Large Gift Bag, $7.95 at Target: Whether your giftee is a world traveler or just loves a good piece of vintage, this map-inspired bag looks more like something you’d find in a dusty vintage shop than a stationery store.

WRAPAHOLIC Rose Gold Gift Wrapping Paper Roll 4-Pack, $27 on Amazon: Metallic never goes out of style and neither does rose gold. This pack has four different designs, from floral to geometric.

Hallmark Signature Large Gift Bag, $9 on Amazon: This bag could easily be mistaken for a purse. With its bold handles, gold dots, and dual-patterned sides, it’s a sophisticated gift bag that won’t disappoint.

Extraordinary Voyages Rolled Gift Wrapping Paper, $17 on Amazon: Classic newsprint meets scrimshaw with a whimsical wrapping paper that features etchings of transportation, both real and fantasy.

WRAPAHOLIC Gradient Gift Wrapping Paper Roll 4-Pack, $26 on Amazon: If you’re giving your gift to someone that appreciates a good Instagram, this gradient paper will surely please their aesthetic. The set comes with four rolls: Blue, Yellow-Pink-Blue, Purple-Orange-Yellow, and Red-Orange-Pink.

Papyrus Yellow Clutch Medium Gift Bag, $7.95 at Target: Small gift bags are usually pretty boring and unremarkable. This clutch-shaped one adds another level of interest and anyone that receives it will surely appreciate it.

