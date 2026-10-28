RED CARPET READY This Luxury Face Serum Is on Sale at a Big Discount Here’s how to score the celebrity-loved formula for less right now. Sunday Riley

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Attention, shoppers: Sunday Riley’s bestselling C.E.O Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil is on sale right now.

The targeted face oil has more than 5,000 glowing reviews on Amazon, a nearly five-star rating, and high praise from celebrities like The Pitt star Katherine LaNasa, who said it’s “about the only thing” she uses.

Shoppers can score the rarely-on-sale formula, which usually costs $80 for a full-size bottle, for 15 percent off this week.

Click through and subscribe to The Looker on Substack for details on where to score this high-end serum on sale.

Emmy-winning actress Katherine LaNasa said she and her actor husband Grant Show love Sunday Riley's C.E.O Glow Oil. Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images.

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