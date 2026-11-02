‘90s Sex Symbol Poses Topless at 56 in Daring Photo Shoot
The mother of three wore a giant necklace in lieu of a shirt.
Claudia Schiffer’s fans are praising the ‘90s supermodel for posing at 56 for a risqué, high-fashion photo shoot.
The German model appeared topless in a campaign for French luxury fashion house Chloé, wearing a necklace in lieu of a shirt.
In a photo published on Instagram on Nov. 2, Schiffer posed in high-waisted wide-leg jeans with her shiny, thick blond hair covering her breasts.
A golden statement necklace held the hair in place in the photo shot by David Sims.
Fans were in awe of Schiffer, whom they called “stunning” and an “icon” in the comments.
“Most Beautiful woman on the planet,” one fan wrote.
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Another said, “Eternal beauty.”
Commenters were pleased to see the blond bombshell in the show-stopping campaign.
“Absolutely SUBLIME!! This is a great surprise,” one person wrote.
Another added, ”Oh my God, thank you, Chloé! What a magnificent woman!”
In another high-fashion photo for the brand, Schiffer wore red lipstick and a black blazer with seemingly nothing but a golden necklace underneath.
Schiffer has a long relationship with Chloé. She first walked a runway for the fashion house in 1991, and became a muse for the late fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld when he returned to the brand as chief designer in 1992.
Schiffer has modeled since 17, when a talent agent discovered her at a Düsseldorf-based nightclub in 1987.
She landed her first Vogue cover at 19 for the October 1989 issue of British Vogue, before becoming one of the highest-paid models of the ‘90s.
Schiffer is a mother of three and holds the Guinness World Record for the most magazine covers, posing for over 1,000.
She married British film producer Matthew Vaughn, 55, in 2002.
The couple has a son, Caspar, 23, and daughters Clementine, 21, and Cosima, 16.
Schiffer was one of the models defining the supermodel era of the ‘90s, alongside Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington.
Schiffer stopped doing runway shows in 2002, but made a comeback in 2017 for the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 show.
She honored late designer Gianni Versace, walking the runway alongside Campbell, Crawford, and fellow ‘90s supermodels Helena Christensen and Carla Bruni.
In September 2023, Schiffer returned to close the runway show for Versace’s spring 2024 collection at Milan Fashion Week.
Although she has retired from runway appearances, Schiffer still models for photo campaigns.
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