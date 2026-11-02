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BOLDER WITH AGE

‘90s Sex Symbol Poses Topless at 56 in Daring Photo Shoot

The mother of three wore a giant necklace in lieu of a shirt.

Claudia Schiffer poses backstage during Valentino Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 1995 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 15, 1994 in Paris, France.(Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty Images)

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Via Getty Images

By Roosa Rahkonen

Claudia Schiffer’s fans are praising the ‘90s supermodel for posing at 56 for a risqué, high-fashion photo shoot.

The German model appeared topless in a campaign for French luxury fashion house Chloé, wearing a necklace in lieu of a shirt.

In a photo published on Instagram on Nov. 2, Schiffer posed in high-waisted wide-leg jeans with her shiny, thick blond hair covering her breasts.

Claudia Schiffer posed topless for the new Chloé campaign.

Claudia Schiffer posed topless for the new Chloé campaign.

Chloé

A golden statement necklace held the hair in place in the photo shot by David Sims.

Fans were in awe of Schiffer, whom they called “stunning” and an “icon” in the comments.

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“Most Beautiful woman on the planet,” one fan wrote.

Another said, “Eternal beauty.”

In another campaign photo, Claudia Schiffer posed in a blazer without a shirt underneath.

In another campaign photo, Claudia Schiffer posed in a blazer without a shirt underneath.

Chloé

Commenters were pleased to see the blond bombshell in the show-stopping campaign.

“Absolutely SUBLIME!! This is a great surprise,” one person wrote.

Another added, ”Oh my God, thank you, Chloé! What a magnificent woman!”

German top model Claudia Schiffer presents this pink lingerie-like satin skirt with an almond green sweater and a mauve crocheted handbag as part of Karl Lagerfeld's spring-summer 1995 ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chloe, October 11

Claudia Schiffer has a long relationship with Chloé. Pictured here on the brand’s ready-to-wear runway in 1994.

Christine Grunnet/Reuters

In another high-fashion photo for the brand, Schiffer wore red lipstick and a black blazer with seemingly nothing but a golden necklace underneath.

Schiffer has a long relationship with Chloé. She first walked a runway for the fashion house in 1991, and became a muse for the late fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld when he returned to the brand as chief designer in 1992.

Claudia Schiffer au défilé Versace, Haute-Couture, Collection Automne-Hiver 1994-95 à Paris en juillet 1994, France. (Photo by PAT/ARNAL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Claudia Schiffer holds the world record for most magazine covers. Here in France in 1994.

Pool ARNAL/PAT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Schiffer has modeled since 17, when a talent agent discovered her at a Düsseldorf-based nightclub in 1987.

She landed her first Vogue cover at 19 for the October 1989 issue of British Vogue, before becoming one of the highest-paid models of the ‘90s.

German model Claudia Schiffer (R) leaves with husband British film producer Matthew Vaughn (2L) and son Caspar, holding her her new baby girl, Clementine, after her birth at the Portland Hospital in London, November 17, 2004. REUTERS/Toby Melville Pictures of the month November 2004 TM/ASA

Claudia Schiffer outside Portland Hospital in London after giving birth to Clementine in 2004. Her husband, Matthew Vaughn, holds their son, Caspar.

Toby Melville/Reuters

Schiffer is a mother of three and holds the Guinness World Record for the most magazine covers, posing for over 1,000.

She married British film producer Matthew Vaughn, 55, in 2002.

The couple has a son, Caspar, 23, and daughters Clementine, 21, and Cosima, 16.

Supermodels Naomi Campbell (L), Claudia Schiffer (C), and Karen Mulder (R) hold their dolls which will soon appear in world's toyshops, March 19. The three supermodels will donate 60 U.S. cents for every doll sold to the International Red Cross

Supermodels Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, and Karen Mulder holding up their lookalike dolls in 1996.

Mousse Mousse/Reuters

Schiffer was one of the models defining the supermodel era of the ‘90s, alongside Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington.

Former top models Carla Bruni (L), Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen display iconic creations of late Italian designer Gianni Versace's during the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 show at the Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Supermodels Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and Helena Christensen reunited in 2017 to honor late Italian designer Gianni Versace during Milan Fashion Week.

Stefano Rellandini/Reuters

Schiffer stopped doing runway shows in 2002, but made a comeback in 2017 for the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 show.

She honored late designer Gianni Versace, walking the runway alongside Campbell, Crawford, and fellow ‘90s supermodels Helena Christensen and Carla Bruni.

German supermodel Claudia Schiffer wades in Rome's Trevi Fountain on October 21st to immitate the famous scene in the 1960 classic Fellini film "La Dolce Vita". She splashed in the fountain in central Rome with a model for a picture shoot while modelling clothes by Italian designer Valentino. *ITALY OUT

Claudia Schiffer was one of the most in-demand models of the ’90s. Pictured here modeling for Valentino in 1994.

STR New/Reuters

In September 2023, Schiffer returned to close the runway show for Versace’s spring 2024 collection at Milan Fashion Week.

Although she has retired from runway appearances, Schiffer still models for photo campaigns.

Supermodel Karen Mulder.
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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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