BOLDER WITH AGE ‘90s Sex Symbol Poses Topless at 56 in Daring Photo Shoot The mother of three wore a giant necklace in lieu of a shirt. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Via Getty Images

Claudia Schiffer’s fans are praising the ‘90s supermodel for posing at 56 for a risqué, high-fashion photo shoot.

The German model appeared topless in a campaign for French luxury fashion house Chloé, wearing a necklace in lieu of a shirt.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a photo published on Instagram on Nov. 2, Schiffer posed in high-waisted wide-leg jeans with her shiny, thick blond hair covering her breasts.

Claudia Schiffer posed topless for the new Chloé campaign. Chloé

A golden statement necklace held the hair in place in the photo shot by David Sims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans were in awe of Schiffer, whom they called “stunning” and an “icon” in the comments.

“Most Beautiful woman on the planet,” one fan wrote.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Another said, “Eternal beauty.”

In another campaign photo, Claudia Schiffer posed in a blazer without a shirt underneath. Chloé

Commenters were pleased to see the blond bombshell in the show-stopping campaign.

“Absolutely SUBLIME!! This is a great surprise,” one person wrote.

Another added, ”Oh my God, thank you, Chloé! What a magnificent woman!”

Claudia Schiffer has a long relationship with Chloé. Pictured here on the brand’s ready-to-wear runway in 1994. Christine Grunnet/Reuters

In another high-fashion photo for the brand, Schiffer wore red lipstick and a black blazer with seemingly nothing but a golden necklace underneath.

Schiffer has a long relationship with Chloé. She first walked a runway for the fashion house in 1991, and became a muse for the late fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld when he returned to the brand as chief designer in 1992.

Claudia Schiffer holds the world record for most magazine covers. Here in France in 1994. Pool ARNAL/PAT/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Schiffer has modeled since 17, when a talent agent discovered her at a Düsseldorf-based nightclub in 1987.

She landed her first Vogue cover at 19 for the October 1989 issue of British Vogue, before becoming one of the highest-paid models of the ‘90s.

Claudia Schiffer outside Portland Hospital in London after giving birth to Clementine in 2004. Her husband, Matthew Vaughn, holds their son, Caspar. Toby Melville/Reuters

Schiffer is a mother of three and holds the Guinness World Record for the most magazine covers, posing for over 1,000.

She married British film producer Matthew Vaughn, 55, in 2002.

The couple has a son, Caspar, 23, and daughters Clementine, 21, and Cosima, 16.

Supermodels Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, and Karen Mulder holding up their lookalike dolls in 1996. Mousse Mousse/Reuters

Schiffer was one of the models defining the supermodel era of the ‘90s, alongside Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington.

Supermodels Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and Helena Christensen reunited in 2017 to honor late Italian designer Gianni Versace during Milan Fashion Week. Stefano Rellandini/Reuters

Schiffer stopped doing runway shows in 2002, but made a comeback in 2017 for the Versace Spring/Summer 2018 show.

She honored late designer Gianni Versace, walking the runway alongside Campbell, Crawford, and fellow ‘90s supermodels Helena Christensen and Carla Bruni.

Claudia Schiffer was one of the most in-demand models of the ’90s. Pictured here modeling for Valentino in 1994. STR New/Reuters

In September 2023, Schiffer returned to close the runway show for Versace’s spring 2024 collection at Milan Fashion Week.

Although she has retired from runway appearances, Schiffer still models for photo campaigns.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register