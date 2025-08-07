Taking This Longevity Supplement Turned Me Into a Believer

In 2021, the year I turned 41, I started writing for a biomedical sciences company that manufactured an NMN supplement. NMN, short for nicotinamide mononucleotide, has been turning heads for its role in healthy aging. The research on NMN is ongoing, and I’m usually not big on supplements, but I found my mindset changed as I hit my 40s—better to be proactive, right? So I took two capsules every day for roughly eleven months, waiting to feel, well, younger. That didn’t happen. When I moved on from the account, I decided to quit the supplement too.

Fast forward to January 2025, when I’d returned to write for the same company. I was four years older and wondered if that timeframe might make any difference in my experience with NMN. To be as scientific as possible, I kept a journal to track my results this time around.

Color me shocked, but by the end of March, I had my very own proof of benefits right there in black and white—despite my innate skepticism and low-as-it-gets expectations. Now, I’m telling friends and family that they should seriously consider getting on board with this stuff and sticking with it.

What are NMNs, and what are the claims behind them?

If you’re tapped into longevity circles to any degree—as in, recognizing names like Andrew Huberman, Dave Asprey, or David Sinclair—you probably know about NMNs. It’s been around since the early 2010s, and its popularity is only growing. But if this sounds like just one more acronym in the wellness space, here’s a primer. (Brace yourself for more acronyms and some fascinating niche science.)

Gogosvm/Getty Images

“NMN and NR (nicotinamide riboside) are both naturally occurring molecules that act as precursors to NAD+,” explained Sogol Ash, a naturopathic medical doctor and longevity expert, in an interview with The Daily Beast. NAD+ is an essential coenzyme that’s used for cellular energy, DNA repair, and antioxidant defense across roughly 500 different processes. Our bodies make NAD+, but as we age, our levels slowly decrease. But with NAD+ precursors (think of them like building blocks), like NMN, we can actually increase NAD+ levels—something you can’t even do by taking NAD+ itself. “Since NAD+ is too large to be absorbed efficiently through the digestive tract, most oral supplements use these smaller compounds instead,” noted Dr. Ash.

Proponents of NMN supplements say they contribute to benefits like more energy, improved cognitive function, improved metabolic health, faster recovery times, even younger-looking skin and hair. “For people in their 30s and 40s, replenishing NAD+ can be especially helpful for improving sleep quality, mental clarity, mood balance, and overall energy,” Dr. Ash said. It seems like a lot for a couple of capsules a day, but my personal experience is telling.

My experience with NMN

By the end of March—roughly 90 days of taking a daily 900mg dose, which is considered safe—I was surprised to record my first noticeable results. I lift weights three to four times a week, attend two weekly yoga classes, and rock climb at an indoor gym, so I’m pretty much always sore. But I began noticing that the soreness was fading faster, even as I pushed myself with heavier weights, more challenging routes, and deeper poses. I was a little hesitant to credit higher NAD levels, but nothing else had changed in my fitness plan, diet, or sleep schedule.

At the same time, I found my energy levels increasing. I’m high energy to begin with—a mom of four, a former kickboxing instructor, a freelance writer who drafts stories from the treadmill—so I really didn’t see this one coming. But from the time I got up until the time I went to bed, I was noticing sustained stamina that got me through my assignments, workouts, laundry, and all my day-to-day stuff.

Dr. Ash noted that the benefits from NMN supplementation are often more sensation-based than measurable. “Many people notice a boost in energy and mental clarity soon after starting,” she said, adding that the benefits can be both immediate and long-term. “It’s a strong addition to a broader longevity or performance routine, but the most telling sign is often how you actually feel day to day.” Just keep in mind that with oral supplements, consistency is important; with NMN, the benefits come over time. This may have contributed to my less-impressive results the first time around.

And there were more benefits to come. In late May, I met up with a friend I see maybe twice a year. (Our last get-together was in November.) Her first question? Whether I had finally gotten Botox. To be clear, I hadn’t. My minimalist skincare routine (oil cleanser, SPF) hadn’t changed either, but it seemed that the fine lines around my eyes and across my forehead had become less pronounced. NMN again?

As of this writing, I’m noticing another change—and this one excites me most. During the pandemic, I ended up with terrible eczema from my neck down. It was kind of a perfect storm of unchecked anxiety and unknown allergies, and it got really, really bad. After changing my diet, prioritizing a better work-life balance, and diligently moisturizing pretty much all the time, I got things mostly under control. But it’s something I’ve lived with ever since, and the dry high desert climate in northern Nevada doesn’t help. Some minor, absent-minded scratching on my legs or stomach is almost always enough to trigger a fine, itchy rash. But within the last few weeks, I’ve realized that I haven’t been itchy enough to scratch. If it seems like a small thing, let me tell you—this is huge.

My experience seems to align with the research on NMN as well as anecdotal evidence from Dr. Ash’s patients. “People commonly report more sustained energy, sharper focus, better sleep, and quicker recovery from stress or workouts. Some also see improvements in skin tone and overall resilience,” said Dr. Ash. “NAD+ can help reduce inflammation too, which is linked to many chronic health and aging concerns.”

Santiago Urquijo/Getty Images

The FDA’s position on NMNs

A little background information, in case you start researching NMN and run into worrying Google results about FDA bans: In 2022, the Food and Drug Administration threw a wrench into NMN sales by ruling that it couldn’t be sold as a dietary supplement under current law. The decision wasn’t a safety issue—it had to do with a specific company that submitted a proprietary NMN product for drug approval before it was marketed as a supplement. That triggered a regulatory clause that prevents ingredients being studied as drugs from also being sold as dietary supplements. In response to the regulatory uncertainty, Amazon and some other retailers were quick to yank NMN supplements off the shelves.

In late summer of 2024, however, the Natural Products Association (NPA) filed a lawsuit against the FDA that challenged the agency’s interpretation and enforcement of this preclusion clause and mentioned NMN as an example. Between this and the general industry backlash, the agency paused enforcement of its NMN ban. That’s why NMN supplements can currently legally be bought and sold directly from manufacturers and other retailers (but not Amazon), as long as they comply with supplement regulations.