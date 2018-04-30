Atopic dermatitis is easy to write-off as unworthy of serious medical pursuit. It’s not life threatening, nor is it incredibly physically painful. But for many people, the lack of options causes daily anxiety. An ignorance of the condition may breed insensitive comments and leave many feeling stigmatized and alone.

Narrated by Dr. Freda C. Lewis-Hall, Chief Medical Officer of Pfizer, this episode of Cure Hunters caught up with Jean Beebe, VP of clinical development at Pfizer. She shared her point of view on the disease and why she’s not interested in baby steps when it comes to finding a potential cure. Check out the video above and keep tuning in to Cure Hunters.

More Cure Hunters episodes:

Episode 1 | How Are Medicines Made?

Episode 2 | Harnessing The Immune System To Fight Cancer

Episode 4 | NASH: The Silent Killer

Episode 5 | Precision Medicine: Targeting Cancer at The Source

Episode 6 | Building a Mirror Molecule

Episode 7 | Hunting Rare Diseases

Episode 8 | Take Your Breath Away

Episode 9 | Clinical Trials: Driving The Hunt Forward

Episode 10 | A Constant Threat

Episode 11 | Engineering Health