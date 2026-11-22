The picture of the couple at a University of Texas football game has already racked up 2.5 million views on X.

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A photo of Senator-elect James Talarico and his girlfriend, Brianna Menard, has sent the internet into a frenzy.

The image, which shows Talarico, 37, and Menard, 30, on the pitch at a University of Texas football game, has already been viewed more than 2.5 million times on X.

“I love this picture of Jimmy and Brianna! My favorite part is she thrifted that dress last week!” the Democrat’s mom Tamara Talarico captioned the photo on Saturday, which shows Menard in a burnt orange mini dress.

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Menard had been the subject of intense speculation during the Senate race between Talarico and his Republican opponent Ken Paxton earlier this month. Talarico eventually won the race with 55 percent of the vote, compared to Paxton’s 43 percent.

During campaigning, conservative pundits had suggested Talarico was gay, despite Menard’s identification by the New York Post in May, while the Texas Democrat said he simply wanted to keep his partner out of the political limelight.

It was also revealed by the New York Post that Menard is a vegan, and Republicans renamed their rival candidate as “Tofu Talarico,” and suggested that he was the physically weaker candidate because he doesn’t eat meat.

Talarico’s team said that he does in fact eat meat, “much to his girlfriend’s chagrin.”

Mike Segar/REUTERS

Viewers on X quickly expressed their delight at the photo: “Of course he’s dating a Latina baddie,” one commenter on X wrote, adding “they can never be him.”

“Wait! So James Talarico isn’t gay and his girlfriend is a smoke show?” another responded.

While another X user said, “Need more tweets from you Mamarico!”

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Talarico and Menard, who is a healthcare lobbyist, met in 2023 while she was working as his chief of staff. She later left the role to explore other opportunities, a spokesperson for Talarico said.

While the Texas senator has avoided talking about Menard, he has previously called her his “rock” and “best friend.”

Both the Republican and Democratic candidates’ romantic choices were considered notable in the high-profile midterm election earlier this month, with GOP candidate Ken Paxton in the throes of a high-profile divorce during the campaign. His wife had accused him of adultery.

The Daily Beast reached out to James Talarico’s office for comment.