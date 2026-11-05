WASTE OF SPACE Jimmy Kimmel Exposes the ‘Biggest Loser’ of the Midterms “How can a man who believes he is part of the master race lose 29 of them in one day?” Kimmel asked.

After throwing millions of dollars at failed Republican candidates, Elon Musk is the “biggest loser” of this election cycle, Jimmy Kimmel said.

On-and-off trillionaire Musk, 55, donated a record amount during the 2026 midterms, giving almost half a billion dollars to GOP causes. The New York Times estimated that the world’s richest man spent $212 million alone trying to help Ken Paxton, the disgraced Republican whom Democrat James Talarico annihilated in Texas’ contentious Senate race.

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Elon Musk gave almost half a billion dollars to MAGA causes this election cycle. Evan Vucci/Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The former Department of Government Efficiency head “shelled out almost $500 million to support Republican candidates, by far the most money ever spent on an election by a single person,” Kimmel said in his Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue. “Remember when he was against wasteful spending?”

But Musk’s copious wads of MAGA cash proved futile when Democrats won big on Tuesday. Talarico became Texas’ first elected Democratic senator in 38 years. In South Carolina, Annie Andrews became the first Democrat to take a Senate seat in 28 years. Democrats soundly defeated MAGA candidates in Ohio, Michigan, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, and more.

Democrat James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton for a Texas Senate seat, even though Musk donated over $200 million to Paxton. Mike Segar/REUTERS

Kimmel said that, of the Republicans Musk backed, 29 lost their races and only three won. Essentially, he said, the White supremacist-adjacent technocrat flopped.

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“How can a man who believes he is part of the master race lose 29 of them in one day?” Kimmel said. “Usually when Elon spends this much money on something this embarrassing, he calls it the Cybertruck.”

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“It’s a good lesson for Elon,” he continued. “Money can’t buy everything—whether that’s elections, or friends, or a T-shirt that fits.”

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