BLUE TSUNAMI Jimmy Kimmel Laughs in Trump’s Face After Humiliating MAGA Defeat Trump’s late-night foe recorded his show late so he could react in real time to the blue wave.

Jimmy Kimmel is ecstatic at Republicans’ devastating string of losses in the midterm elections.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! taped its episode later than usual to keep up with the incoming election results, which show Democrats taking back the Senate and easily winning the House in a landslide.

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So far, it appears to be an even bigger win for Democrats than the 2018 midterms, and one of the party’s best midterm performances since the post-Watergate midterms in 1974.

As the audience cheered at the news of the blue wave, Kimmel declared, ”After all the talk about Nicki Minaj’s a--, Jon Husted’s a--, the only a-- on Trump’s mind tonight is the one that just got handed to him."

Kimmel then added, “Word from inside the White House is Trump’s already run out of dipping sauce containers to throw at the television set.”

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The late-night host also joked that Trump was currently “watching Fox News, trying to give himself an insurrection”—a strategy that clearly wasn’t working.

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Kimmel celebrated the victories of Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff and Georgia gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms, as well as the impressive performance of Texas Senate candidate James Talarico.

Before Talarico officially won his race, Kimmel noted that he “could become the first Democrat elected to the Senate in Texas since 1988.”

“That’s the good news,” the host continued. “The bad news is Talarico might have to carpool with Ted Cruz starting in January.”

Kimmel reveled some more in Democrats’ landslide victory, saying about Trump, “Man, would I hate to be the DoorDash driver who delivers Trump his Papa John’s tonight.”

To explain why Trump’s party performed so poorly, Kimmel laid out two lists on screen. On his left, he read the priorities American voters had, while on his right he showed the priorities Trump’s appeared to hold over the past two years: “Transgender, testosterone, Black Helen of Troy, windmills...”

Kimmel pointed to the list of voters’ actual priorities and advised Trump, “In case the president is wondering why things didn’t go his way tonight, refer to the list on this side.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel showing voters' priorities vs Trump's ABC

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