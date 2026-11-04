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Trump’s BFF Throws Him Under the Bus for Election Disaster

The president’s Fox News buddy has given him a brutally honest assessment in primetime.

Donald Trump holds a press briefing with AI executives following a meeting on artificial intelligence,

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

By Vic Verbalaitis

Fox News star Sean Hannity has backstabbed President Donald Trump live on air as Democratic wins piled up on Tuesday, likely as the president was watching.

Asked by his co-host Bret Baier if he believed Tuesday’s midterms would be different if Trump had never started a war in Iran, Hannity confirmed that the president’s unpopular war has been the final nail in the coffin for Republicans.

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“I think 100 percent,” Hannity answered. “I don’t think there’s any doubt about it.”

Hannity added in the same segment that “higher gas prices” and “how people feel” about the war, which is raging on with no end in sight, take precedence over any long-term benefits of annihilating Iran’s nuclear program, as Trump claims the military is doing—at least in the eyes of the American voter.

sean hannity fox news

Hannity admitted Trump's disastrous war likely influenced Republicans’ poor midterm election performance.

Fox News

Trump, 80, revealed earlier in the evening that he had been tuned in to the Rupert Murdoch-owned network, even sharing his stream of consciousness with co-host Greg Gutfeld while he was live on the air.

The president had first raged about Fox’s pre-election results on his Truth Social platform and was particularly incensed with The Five’s lone liberal host, Jessica Tarlov.

truth social

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

“Watching the Pre-Election Results on FoxNews, but I can’t stand Jessica Tarlov’s voice — DUMB AS A ROCK, but it’s the voice that gets me,” he ranted. “Have to go somewhere else until that LOSER is off the air — I’ll be back later!”

Gutfeld, a so-called “comedian,” shared on live television soon after the president’s post that Trump had texted him personally to complain about Tarlov.

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“Talking about getting political texts, you wouldn’t believe this one I got from somebody called the president!” Gutfeld exclaimed.

Trump’s text apparently read: “Greg, tell Tarlov, who is the WORST. Gas prices are lower than they were for Biden and Obama, and they wanted Iran to have a nuclear bomb. Furthermore, I inherited the worst prices and inflation in history from Sleepy Joe! Prices are heading down FAST. Just like all other prices, so is inflation, which is 1.75 percent for the last three months. And there will be no nuclear ‘bomb.’ President DJT.”

Tarlov responded with a jab, joking to “just press STOP.”

Trump insisted he was turning Fox off, but he couldn’t help firing off another complaint about the network’s polling less than an hour later.

President Donald Trump gestures as he attends a midterm campaign rally at Salina Regional Airport in Salina, Kansas, November 1, 2026.
TRIGGERED

Trump Curses Out Fox After Host Reveals His Rage Text on Air

Annabella Rosciglione

“The FoxNews Poll, always the worst, is so insulting with the questions they ask. Every question is a hit job, and every answer is ‘BULLS--T!’ This has been going on for years,” he posted.

Soon after, he slammed Fox News’ ratings, saying they are “way down” because they are “spending too much time covering the Trump Deranged Dumocrats.”

donald trump truth social

Trump passed the buck for his party's poor midterm performance.

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump went awfully quiet as polls closed up and down the East Coast, including in South Carolina, where his handpicked Senate candidate, Darline Graham, was defeated. He finally broke his silence at 10:37 p.m., seemingly blaming his own candidates for Republicans’ midterm humiliation.

“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!” he wrote on his social media platform.

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Vic Verbalaitis
Vic VerbalaitisNight Breaking News Reporter

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