Taliban ‘Strongly Condemns’ Deadly Attack on Kabul Airport
WASN’T US
The Taliban, which will soon control the security of the Kabul airport after the U.S. ends its mission on Aug. 31, has strongly condemned a deadly terror attack on those waiting outside. “The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing of civilians at Kabul airport, which took place in an area where security is in the hands of U.S. forces,” Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted on the official Taliban Twitter account, referring to the name change from Afghanistan to the Islamic Emirate since the fall of Kabul on Aug. 15. “The Islamic Emirate is paying close attention to the security and protection of its people, and evil circles will be strictly stopped.”
U.S. forces had warned citizens and others away from the gates after intelligence suggested that the extremist group ISIS-K, or the Islamic State of Khorasan, were planning attacks on civilians. ISIS-K is a radical affiliate group to ISIS and separate from the Taliban, an enemy with whom they often spar. ISIS-K was a target of U.S. airstrikes in July and claimed responsibility for six deadly attacks in Kabul in 2016, 18 in 2017, and 24 in 2018. The group, which preys on Taliban defectors, believes the Taliban’s view of Islam is “too soft.” After capturing Kabul, Mujahid said Islamic State groups would not be welcome in the country. “We assure you that we will not let Isis to become active in the country, in the areas under our control,” Mujahid said at a press conference last week. “As for the presence of terrorists from other countries, I completely deny this. There are no terrorists from Central Asia or China in the country. We will prevent them from entering the country.”