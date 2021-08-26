Pentagon Confirms ‘Explosion’ Outside Kabul Airport After Terror Threat Warning

There has been an explosion outside the international airport in Kabul hours after the U.S. military warned of an imminent terror threat.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby wrote in a tweet Thursday morning: “We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can.”

The explosion happened shortly after U.S. officials urged people to stay away from the airport after they received intelligence suggesting that an attack from an Afghan branch of Islamic State was imminent.

More to follow...