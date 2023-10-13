CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Taylor Swift Jets to Kansas City to Catch Another of Travis Kelce’s Games

    THIRD TIME’S THE CHARM

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce.

    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    Fresh off the Los Angeles premiere of her “Eras Tour” concert movie, Taylor Swift jetted off to Kansas City to watch Kansas City Chiefs—and her new beau Travis Kelce—take on the Denver Broncos Thursday night. It’s the third time in a month Swift has made it to one of Kelce’s games. The pop star was photographed inside Arrowhead Stadium wearing Chiefs gear alongside Donna Kelce, Travis Kelce’s mother. Earlier in the day Swift shut down The Grove shopping center for her premiere, which featured a surprise appearance by Beyoncé.

    Read it at TMZ