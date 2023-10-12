Taylor Swift Sings Beyoncé’s Praises After ‘Eras Tour’ Movie Premiere Surprise
‘FAIRYTALE’
Taylor Swift got all misty-eyed about Beyoncé after the iconic singer made a surprise appearance at the premiere of Swift’s “Eras Tour” concert movie in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce’s influence,” Swift wrote on Instagram after the screening. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.” Beyoncé is also about to release a concert film of her own for her “Renaissance” tour. Let’s just hope Kanye West manages to keep his opinion on which is the better film to himself when awards season comes around.